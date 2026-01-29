MLB rumors: Should Phillies add any of top remaining starting pitchers?

The Phillies haven't been tied directly to any of the remaining talented starting pitchers in free agency. But they have a need, and reports are going out of their way to include their team's name:

As it currently stands, the Phillies have six starting pitchers in the mix for Opening Day, but there are question marks for many. Will Zack Wheeler be himself after returning from surgery last year? Will Aaron Nola bounce back from his worst season ever? Will Andrew Painter ascend to the rotation as the organization's top pitching prospect?

Cris Sánchez and Jesús Luzardo are the only two starters fans can feel good about. Taijuan Walker (average at best during his time as a Phillie) lines up to be in the rotation should Painter falter in spring training or if Wheeler isn't ready to go.

The Phillies should add another sure thing, shouldn't they?

Heyman lists 18 pitchers there. Let's take a look at each briefly to see if there are any good matches for the Phillies, who are likely looking to get a pitcher on the cheap and for just one year:

Framber Valdez: He has some strikes against him, he's a lefty, he's got a qualifying offer attached to him (he would cost the Phillies a draft pick to sign), and he's worth upwards of $30 million a year (via Spotrac).

Zack Gallen: He'd be a great fit but also received a QO, and might be too pricy. At age 30, he'll want a longer deal.

Lucas Giolito: He made $19.3 million last year with the Red Sox, going 10-4 with a 3.26 ERA. He'll want a raise.

Chris Bassitt: If he would sign for a reasonable one-year deal, the soon-to-be 37-year-old might be open to playing for another contender after pitching adequately for the Blue Jays. He hasn't been linked to the Phillies and after making $21 million last season might be pricy.

Nick Martinez: A righty with a career 4.16 ERA could be more attainable for Philly. He is 35, and had three stellar seasons before taking a step back in 2025.

Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer: At 43 and 41 years old respectively, it's expected if either of these future Hall of Famers pitch it will be midway through the year for a contender. So maybe keep an eye out come June?

Aaron Civale: A 30-year-old righty who pitched for three teams last year, he's a journeyman with a 4.14 career ERA. He might not be an upgrade over Walker.

Zack Littell: He's a little more interesting than Civale with a better career ERA at 3.88. He made $6 million last year in Tampa and Cincy. The Phillies could make that work.

Jose Quintana: At 37, he's not quite in the Verlander-Scherzer camp. He has a solid career body of work and was great for the Mets two years ago. He is a lefty though (Philly has those already in Sánchez and Luzardo).

Chris Paddack: A 4.64 career ERA over 118 games — maybe as a camp arm?

Tomoyuki Sugano: He is a 36-year-old Japanese pitcher who has one year of MLB experience, with the Orioles last year. He was underwhelming.

José Urquidy: He hasn't pitched well since 2022.

Miles Mikolas: He was an All-Star in 2018 and 2022, but hasn't been good in his other seasons. Worth a camp invite flier?

Griffin Canning: This might be the best fit on the list. Spotrac has his value at around $4 million — and he had a solid 3.74 ERA over 14 starts for the Mets last season. He's also just 29.

Nester Cortes: He's a lefty, but he's looking to bounce back from an ugly 2025. The Phillies like taking shots on guys like that.

Jordan Montgomery: Surprising to see him on Heyman's list — he is recovering from Tommy John surgery and is a lefty so wouldn't work for the Phillies.

Wade Miley: He's 39 and hasn't pitched a full season since 2023.

There are a few arms that could work — Canning, Littell, Bassitt, or maybe Nick Martinez. The closer it gets to spring training (or even after) with these players still sitting at home waiting for a job offer – the more they fit into the Phillies' plans.

It wouldn't be the worst thing in the world to add a guy in the $4-8 million range to act as an insurance policy. The Phillies' biggest strength last season was their starting rotation, and without much upgrade in the offense, it's important they maintain that advantage.

Walker can pitch well in the bullpen if needed, Painter can pitch in Triple-A if needed — there is space for a starter, and the Phillies like to bargain hunt.

