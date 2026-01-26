More Sports:

January 26, 2026

Harrison Bader signs with Giants, cementing Phillies' outfield plan

Bader is going to San Francisco, while center field for the Phillies is all Justin Crawford's for the taking.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Harrison-Bader-Phillies-2025-MLB-Postseason.jpg Bill Streicher/Imagn Images

Harrison Bader only had a quick stay in Philadelphia.

Harrison Bader has a deal with the San Francisco Giants, axing any hopes of a return back to the Phillies.

Bader is getting two years from the Giants, per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, in a $20.5 million contract that can push up to $21 million with incentives, per MLB Network insider Jon Heyman.

Bader was brought into Philadelphia as an outfield bat from Minnesota at the trade deadline last summer, and quickly became a spark plug that the lineup needed, slashing .305/.361/.463 with five home runs, 11 doubles, and a triple in 50 games down the stretch of the regular season.

He was an athletic glove that the Phillies needed in center field, but just as much, he was the type of hitter who understood that in the postseason, you had to stockpile hits and walks wherever you could, rather than trying to swing big in every at-bat. 

Bader suffered a groin injury in the NLDS against the Dodgers, though, which limited him for the series, while the majority of the Phillies' lineup struggled to adhere to his memo. They lost the series to the Dodgers in four games to end another October run quickly.

There was speculation going into the winter that the 31-year-old Bader could be a potentially longer-term fit for the Phillies' outfield, but as the months went on, it became clear that the club is intent on trying to get younger with that position group, setting up top prospect Justin Crawford with a chance to come in and take the starting center-field job in the spring. 

The Phillies also plan to have free-agent signing Adolis García take up right field as they try to move on from Nick Castellanos, while Brandon Marsh remains as the left fielder, at least for the time being. 

That plan never seemed to have a serious place for Bader.

SIGN UP HERE to receive the PhillyVoice Sports newsletter

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Follow Nick on Bluesky: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia San Francisco Giants Harrison Bader Justin Crawford

Videos

Featured

Philly Gift Show - Sauces

Philadelphia Gift Show marks 30 years as the Mid-Atlantic’s premier wholesale marketplace
PA State Capitol

7 best law firms for ADA violation cases in Pennsylvania

Just In

Must Read

Weather

Photos: Here's how people in the Philly area spent their snow day

Snow 2026 Philly Art Museum

America250

Eastern State's ‘A Time for Liberty’ series

Eastern State - A Time for Liberty

Women's Health

Why medication abortion is the top target for anti-abortion groups in 2026

Medication Abortion Mifepristone

Arts & Culture

'Good Bones' turns Sixers arena saga into allegory on gentrification

Good Bones James

Pop-Up

Mütter Museum to explore vampirism

Mutter museum vampirism

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: VJ Edgecombe and Kon Knueppel are having dazzling rookie seasons heading into second matchup

Edgecombe Knueppel 1.25.26

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved