Report: OF Adolis García, Phillies finalizing one-year deal

The Phillies appear to have their new right fielder.

The club is finalizing a deal with free agent Adolis García for one year at $10 million, per Francys Romero of Beisbol FR and the BBWAA. The deal is pending a physical.

The 32-year-old García is a right-handed bat, a two-time All-Star, and in 2023, was a Gold Glove winner, the ALCS MVP, and a vital piece to the Texas Rangers' run to the World Series, which included hitting the walk-off home run in Game 1 over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

García slashed .245/.328/.508 in 148 games and 632 plate appearances for that 2023 season, crushing a career-best 39 home runs and 107 runs batted in. Then in the postseason, he launched eight more homers, including five in the back half of the ALCS alone to power the Rangers past the Houston Astros and to the World Series.

His two years since have been in decline, though. García's OPS dropped from .836 in 2023 down to .684 in 2024 then to .665 in 2025, all while his strikeouts heavily outpaced his walks – mind you, he's always swung the bat aggressively that way, even at his peak.

García's 2025 line came out to .227/.271/.394 with 19 homers, 28 doubles, 75 runs batted in, 28 walks, and 135 strikeouts through 135 games and 547 plate appearances.

He was non-tendered by the Rangers after the season, which sent him to free agency this winter.

For the Phillies, he's a low-risk, high-reward kind of signing for the outfield, similar to how Max Kepler was at this time last winter, albeit at a higher profile.

But García will also be coming in as a right-handed hitting right fielder capable of at least 20 home runs, which spells a clear replacement for Nick Castellanos, who has been rumored to be on his way out of Philadelphia, either by a trade or a contract buyout, for a while now.

