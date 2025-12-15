Report: OF Adolis García, Phillies finalizing one-year deal

December 15, 2025
The Phillies appear to have their new right fielder.
The club is finalizing a deal with free agent Adolis García for one year at $10 million, per Francys Romero of Beisbol FR and the BBWAA. The deal is pending a physical.
BREAKING: Cuban OF Adolis García and the Philadelphia Phillies are finalizing a one-year, $10 million contract, pending a physical, per sources.— Francys Romero (@francysromeroFR) December 15, 2025
Adolis will look to contribute on a contending team and return to his 2023 offensive production, when he was named ALCS MVP.
BOMBI CALLS GAME!!! pic.twitter.com/fhVZgXzEuf— Texas Rangers (@Rangers) October 28, 2023
His two years since have been in decline, though. García's OPS dropped from .836 in 2023 down to .684 in 2024 then to .665 in 2025, all while his strikeouts heavily outpaced his walks – mind you, he's always swung the bat aggressively that way, even at his peak.
García's 2025 line came out to .227/.271/.394 with 19 homers, 28 doubles, 75 runs batted in, 28 walks, and 135 strikeouts through 135 games and 547 plate appearances.
He was non-tendered by the Rangers after the season, which sent him to free agency this winter.
For the Phillies, he's a low-risk, high-reward kind of signing for the outfield, similar to how Max Kepler was at this time last winter, albeit at a higher profile.
But García will also be coming in as a right-handed hitting right fielder capable of at least 20 home runs, which spells a clear replacement for Nick Castellanos, who has been rumored to be on his way out of Philadelphia, either by a trade or a contract buyout, for a while now.
