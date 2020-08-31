Live updates: Latest MLB trade rumors and news ahead of 4 p.m. deadline

UPDATE [11:15 a.m.] — With just under five hours left before the trade deadline, the San Diego Padres have made the first big splash of the day, reportedly acquiring starting pitcher Mike Clevinger from the Cleveland Indians.

If the Phillies are looking to add starting pitching help before the deadline, there's now one fewer name available to all those teams looking to improve before the postseason arrives. On the bright side, this keeps Clevinger away from the Braves, who had reportedly been showing interest prior to him being dealt to the Padres.

After taking two of three from the Atlanta Braves this weekend, fresh off a three-game sweep of the Nationals, the Phillies are right in the mix for the National League East title, and, more importantly, have climbed back into playoff position after a rough start to the season.

And that clarity, that this team is indeed a postseason-worthy team, couldn't have come at a better time, as there are just hours left for this team to make any last-minute improvements before the 4 p.m. MLB trade deadline. And despite it being a sellers market — and a unique deadline at that — there should be options if the Phillies wish to make some.

The Phillies, who now have the second best World Series odds (+3300) in the NL East behind the Braves and are 12th overall according to TheLines.com's consensus odds, have already acquired three relievers — and have parted ways with both prospects and a member of the major-league roster to get it done. The could still use some bullpen help. A starter might not be the worst idea. And even some outfield help — specifically in center field — might not be out of the question.

But will GM Matt Klentak pull the trigger? Or will his team's recent hot streak leave him believing they have enough already to make a run at the playoffs and possible save his job?

Here's more on the state of the team at the deadline from Scott Lauber at Inquirer.com, who says after acquiring that trio of receivers — Brandon Workman, Heath Hembree and David Hale — earlier this month, "there isn’t quite as much pressure to jump into a trade market that appears to be slanted heavily in favor of sellers."

Still, there are options...

It’s possible that general manager Matt Klentak will pull off another deal before Monday’s 4 p.m. buzzer. The Phillies could add another reliever. Or they could enter the sweepstakes for a starter. Texas Rangers lefty Mike Minor and San Francisco Giants right-hander Kevin Gausman have piqued their interest in the past and might be available again as short-term rentals before reaching free agency after the season. [...] The Phillies are determined to make the playoffs for the first time since 2011. Klentak’s job might even depend on it. And having won five consecutive games entering Sunday night’s series finale with the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park, it’s well within their capability with a month left in this sprint season to end that October drought. Would the Phillies really part with another prospect — someone like outfielder Mickey Moniak, who was added to the satellite camp in Lehigh Valley on Sunday — for short-term pitching help? Would they give up young center fielder Adam Haseley in a deal for a more controllable pitcher, such as Cleveland Indians ace Mike Clevinger?

“Sometimes you can have a guy that you’re interested in, but the asking price is so great that it doesn’t make any sense,” manager Joe Girardi said before Sunday night’s game. “I think we always look to get better, and I think that’s what Matt and his staff is doing.” [inquirer.com]

Last week, we mentioned a rumor linking the Phillies to Diamondbacks outfielder Starling Marte, who it appears could still be on the move. And that's interesting, considering Lauber mentions the possibility of the Phillies, who already could use a boost over Roman Quinn and Adam Haseley in center, trading the latter, and even drops a Mickey Moniak nugget in there as well. If the Phillies were to deal one (or both) of those players, they could really wind up needing an upgrade at the position, especially given Quinn's injury history.

Speaking of Moniak, Lauber isn't just pulling that name out of nowhere. Here's more from NBC Sports Philadelphia's Jim Salisbury:

The timing of the move is interesting because it comes a day before the trade deadline and only players in the 60-man pool are eligible to be immediately traded. A player can still be included in a deal down the road, as a player to be named later, but there are risks associated with that. With a month of season remaining, an acquiring team might want a player like Moniak in its camp at immediate disposal. It's possible, however, that Moniak's being added to the 60-man pool has nothing to do with a trade. He had been rehabbing a minor knee injury in Clearwater and is simply ready to ramp up his activity at the Phillies' satellite camp in Lehigh Valley. [nbcsports.com]

Another name for Phillies fans to watch is Cleveland pitcher Mike Clevinger, who has a 3.18 ERA in 22.2 innings this season. The 29-year-old starter is drawing interest from several teams, and the Phillies could be one of them ahead of the deadline. But if they want to make a move, they're going to need to act fast.

Will Klentak make any deadline-day deals? Or will it be a quiet day for the Phillies? In a pandemic-shortened season, with expanded playoffs that make almost everyone a playoff contender and just a month left to go in the season, pretty much anything is on the table. (And, yes, that includes trading J.T. Realmuto, however that's a lot less likely now that the Phillies are winning.)

Keep it all locked right here as we'll have you covered with the latest news and rumors right here in our live MLB trade deadline tracker:

