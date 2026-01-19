MLB trade rumors: Five impact bats the Phillies could target via trade

We won't give you PTSD by re-capping last week's devastating Bo Bichette disaster.

But the Phillies, aside from some minor outfield tinkering, are currently slated to return their offense in full for 2026.

Meanwhile, the National League is getting better and better around them, including the Bichette-laden Mets and the half-billion dollar Dodgers. The Phillies need to add an impact bat for a plethora of reasons.

Clean-up hitters for the Phillies were awful last season, no matter who was plugged into that spot, combining for a .720 OPS that ranks 20th among 30 MLB teams in that spot. With Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper hitting at the top of the lineup in some order, the team desperately needs a fourth impact bat. Otherwise, it will be some combination of Alec Bohm, J.T. Realmuto or Adolis García protecting the top of the order.

With the free agent well drying up quickly — save for Cody Bellinger, whom we suggested the Phillies could take an interest in last week — it might be the trade market that can offer the Phillies the upgrade they need.

The following hitters have each appeared on the rumor mill, and each make sense as players who could be traded away from their current employers. However, they're all pretty good, and would all be particularly pricy acquisitions, even without much competition for their services ahead of spring training.

Still, the Phillies need to improve, and these are avenues for it. Here's a look at five hitters who might be acquirable before spring training:

Byron Buxton, CF, Twins While outfield might not have been their area of focus — Bichette was a shortstop — the team still has a pretty weak projected outfield with rookie Justin Crawford, free agent signee García and Brandon Marsh projected to start there. Buxton would be a gargantuan get for the Phillies. He hit 36 homers last season and has All-Star, Silver Slugger and Gold Glove awards on his mantle. The problem is, despite his being owed a reasonable $15 million a year for the next three seasons for non competitive Minnesota, he has a full no trade clause (that he probably would be willing to waive) and the Twins said in December they want to keep him to build around in 2026. A Phillies offer would need to blow them away. Nico Hoerner, 2B, Cubs Hoerner is another right-handed hitter who would be a perfect get for the Phillies. He's an excellent second baseman — two Gold Gloves — and is coming off a 6.2 WAR season where he hit .297. Hitting in the three-hole with Harper behind him hitting fourth would be a dream. MORE PHILLIES

It's possible the Cubs would welcome a trade, as he is set to hit free agency next season and might be tough for Chicago to keep. However, the Phillies would still need to move Bohm or Bryson Stott to make room for him, and would need to agree to some kind of an extension with Hoerner alongside the likely expensive trade.

Randy Arozarena, LF, Mariners

A righty outfielder with some pop, Arozarena will become a free agent in 2027 too and the Mariners aren't known to be big spenders. After being a potential trade target the last couple summers, perhaps the Phillies will upgrade their outfield with a former Rookie of the Year who has five consecutive 20-home run seasons, including 27 last year.

Jazz Chisholm, 2B, Yankees

He's a lefty, which immediately complicates things a bit, but he could have nearly the same impact as Bellinger, who is a lefty as well. Chisholm will be a free agent next season and the Yankees have a surplus of infield talent — they might be willing to trade him rather than let him walk in 10 months. Chisholm was always solid with the Marlins but he burst for 31 homers, 31 stolen bases and a Gold Glove at second last season in the Bronx.

Jarren Duran, OF, Red Sox

Finally Duran, also a lefty, but a young stud outfielder who has been the subject of trade rumors for over a year. The 28-year-old contributed a 15.6 WAR over the last three seasons in Boston and can do it all. He would cost a hefty price — Boston has reportedly been seeking a front of the rotation type starter for him — though their recent signing of former Phillies Ranger Suárez could lessen that price. Imagine having a proven, reliable and young outfielder for years to come? Duran doesn't hit free agency until 2029.

