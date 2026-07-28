MLB trade rumors: The latest buzz connects Phillies to Robbie Ray, Jo Adell, Foster Griffin

Even Bryce Harper knows the Phillies need a good trade deadline.

The team is trying the best it can right now amid a bit of a losing skid, but even superstars like Jhoan Duran and Zack Wheeler falter from time to time. The roster just isn't good enough right now. It needs more firepower.

A week remains before the trade deadline passes on August 3. The Phillies should be active. Harper is certainly hoping they are.

"I think everybody knows kind of what we need, right?" Harper told media members in Miami after an 8-7 loss on a rare Duran blown save Monday night (via MLB.com). "I mean everybody in here knows what we want. Everybody in baseball kind of knows what we need. So there's players out there that are available and I think we have a good opportunity to go get the guys we need. If that's bullpen, if that's in our lineup, if that's a starting pitcher. You guys know what our five spot's looked like all year.”

What's the latest trade chatter? Here's a look at some of the most recent rumors:

A good No. 4

Over at ESPN, Jesse Rogers threw two interesting names out as potential upgrades and additions for the Phillies' starting rotation, a unit in need of at least one arm to help solidify it for the coming weeks.

As for a fifth starter, Andrew Painter and Alan Rangel couldn't hold on to the job so the search is on. Philadelphia can likely take on some salary in the form of players on expiring deals, such as Robbie Ray or Kevin Gausman. Either of those pitchers can be a No. 4, which makes them extremely enticing. And, of course, they could also start playoff games. Having four quality rotation arms can only help the Phillies' cause against L.A., and more importantly, it helps their likelihood of winning four rounds. At the moment, it doesn't look like the NL East winner is going to get a bye, which means there's a need to load up on pitchers as much as possible. [ESPN]

Ray has a 9-6 record and 3.16 ERA this season over 21 appearances for San Francisco. Philly would take that every day of the week. Gausman has been less impressive with a 4.51 ERA with the Blue Jays, dropping eight consecutive games he's started. His career numbers are more solid however, a 3.86 ERA over a 14 year career. Maybe a mid-season swap would shake him back to success.

A divisional arm

There could be a few sellers in the Phillies' own division between the Mets and Nationals, and Nats reporter Spencer Nusbaum noted that surging starter Foster Griffin could be the highest-priced player on Washington's roster right now.

One anecdote we've heard at The Athletic: The Phillies and Rays each had a scout at Nats Park on Saturday to watch Foster Griffin. That does not mean either team will acquire him, or even that they're high on him, but I think it reaffirms the idea that almost every contender needs starting pitching, and the market for Griffin is probably wider than almost anyone who the Nats could sell. I'd also temper expectations w/r/t a return, if only because teams like to look at the underlying metrics (3.92 xERA) the stuff (depends on your eval) and control (he is a free agent after this year). [The Athletic]

Griffin is such a new name on the scene, after spending 2023-through-2025 in Japan, that he has three years of arbitration control remaining despite being 31. He is 12-2 with a 2.76 ERA and could fetch a high price at the deadline if he's moved.

Buying low?

Jo Adell is a name who's been connected to the Phillies over the last few seasons, and the slugger is having an average-to-down year in L.A. Here's more from Kerry Miller:

In a summer where the demand for outfielders drastically outweighs the supply of them, there ought to be quite a few teams motivated to find out. At the very least, the Phillies are a strong candidate to trade for Adell. If the Tigers are buying, they need a right fielder. Both the Guardians and White Sox could desperately use some power in the outfield, too. And that's hardly a comprehensive list for this buy-low candidate who might not actually come all that cheap. [Bleacher Report]

Would the Phillies really be comfortable with another home run or bust kind of hitter? Adell had 37 homers and 98 RBI last season, hitting .236. In 2026 he's up to .243 with 16 homers.

Womp Womp

And finally, a shockingly bold prediction from The Athletic, which provided one for each of the 30 MLB teams. Beat writer Matt Gelb threw a thought out into the universe that will certainly not please his Phillies fan readership.

Given the sheer amount of their needs, the Phillies decide to spread it around and shoot for marginal upgrades in the outfield, rotation and bullpen. This might not seem quite bold, but the Phillies lack the prospect capital to take a bigger swing like they did last summer when acquiring closer Jhoan Duran. — Matt Gelb [ The Athletic

Can you just imagine this team making marginal non-impact upgrades and not bringing in a true upgrade to the lineup or pitching staff?