If Phillies need help at first base, these guys could be available

The Phillies are down two first basemen.

Rhys Hoskins tore his ACL and Darick Hall is getting thumb surgery. And just like that, the Phillies were forced to start Kody Clemens at first in the team's home opener.

Team president Dave Dombrowski and the front office have a lot of pressure on them to get back to the World Series, and while Hall will return sometime this season, it wouldn't be beyond reason to hear that Dombrowski is talking to teams about acquiring someone to play first for the Phils.

It's extremely early, but most bad teams know they will be bad, and there are a handful of players who play first and are on expiring deals who might make sense as a rental for Philadelphia.

Here's a look at who might be available via trade if the Phillies continue to struggle to field a productive (and healthy) first baseman:

C.J. Cron, Rockies



An All-Star last year, the Rockies are a pretty risk-averse franchise and it would be a stretch to see them extend or bring back their 33-year-old slugging first baseman. He's hit 16 or more homers seven times and has hit 25 or more four times, two of them outside the confines of Coors Field with the Rays and Twins. He could be an everyday player type of rental who'd add the pop the Phillies are missing.

Jesús Aguilar, Athletics



The A's are, according to fivethirtyeight.com, the second-worst team in baseball this year, which means that Aguilar — a former Marlin — could be a Phillies target. At 32 he's well-traveled and hit 16 homers last year, and 22 the year before. He hits from the right side, which platoon-wise would allow Alec Bohm to stay at third full-time. When Hall returns he could start at first against righty pitchers.

Garrett Cooper, Marlins

In a loaded NL East, it will be hard for the Marlins to contend this year. Cooper was an All-Star last year, can play in the outfield as well as first, and is a career .271 hitter. He's only started more than 72 games twice in a seven-year career, but the 32-year old would also be a great platoon candidate for the rest of the year.

Eric Hosmer, Cubs

Hosmer is the first lefty on our list and he has the defense the Phillies have lacked at first for years, boasting four career Gold Gloves. He signed a one-year deal with the Cubs, who aren't expected to contend. He is a career .277 hitter who is off to a good start in Chicago.

Wil Myers, Reds

Myers was a Rookie of the Year winner and All-Star early in his career, but he's been pretty inconsistent in recent years and has landed with a Reds team with low expectations. In his last fully healthy season, Myers hit .256 with 17 homers and 63 RBI. He could be a righty platoon type if the Phillies go this route.

Christian Walker, Diamondbacks



The only hitter on our list with a year of arbitration ahead of him, the D'backs will not be shy to sell this season as they're not likely to be very good in a loaded NL West. Walker strikes out a lot, but he blasted 36 homers and 94 RBI last season and that cannot be ignored.

