MLB trade rumors: Matt Chapman, Wilson Contreras and Junior Caminero linked to Phillies

We're closing in on one month from the MLB's trade deadline, and the Phillies are closing in on the Braves.

A nine-game gap is now just four as the Phils are washing away a bevy of flaws and weaknesses with late game heroics against division rivals.

But they still need help if they want to truly contend for a third straight NL East crown and a World Series title. And the biggest need is a right-handed bat.

Insider Jon Heyman spoke the other day via Bleacher Report and threw out three pretty interesting names:

Don't feel like listening? No problem.

We'll start with Matt Chapman, a five-time Gold Glove winner who is signed through 2030. He's hitting .243 this season, but he does have a track record of hitting for some power, with six 20-plus HR seasons. He's pricey — making more than $25 million per year.

"Linked at least speculatively, Chapman to the Phillies," Heyman said. "The Phillies need a right-handed bat... Chapman is a good defender, you can move [Alec] Bohm to first base and [Bryce] Harper to the outfield."

It is true, Harper did recently admit he'd be willing to do whatever he could to help the Phils contend, including a move back to right field. This actually opens up an avenue for the team to trade for an infielder or even a first baseman like Willson Contreras, the second guy mentioned by Heyman.

Contreras is also north of 30, but he's having a standout season with 16 homers, 46 RBI and a .276/.371 /513 slash line. The Red Sox seem likely to be sellers at the deadline and he's a big ticket item, under contract through 2027 at $17.5 million per year, with a club option for 2028. If Harper relinquishes his first base duties it definitely strengthens the middle of the batting order.

And finally, likely a pipe dream (but Heyman mentions him anyway, so we will too) is Junior Caminero, who is just 22 and would likely fetch a pretty penny on the open market, if he were even made available.

"I think pie in the sky, million to one shot is Junior Caminero, who would really help the Phillies," Heyman said (yeah, you think?). "The Rays, Caminero, I don't see that, they have a new owner, they're not only in contention they're in playoff position, you might as well make the call. I don't see that happening but that's the guy who would fit them best, a big right-handed bat."

Wondering if the Rays, currently in second in the AL East, would trade a 22-year-old stud seems almost like a waste of time. He has a 2.7 WAR and .896 OPS right now with 19 homers and 43 RBI. He's a solid third baseman, who would put Bohm out of a job — but he would probably be worth whatever it cost to get him.

Caminero is one of the few players out there worth trading Aidan Miller for. And maybe Gage Wood, too. And still the Rays would probably be right to turn that offer down.

The Phillies are actively shopping for a big righty bat, so expect to hear more rumors like this, some of them sensible and some of them outlandish.

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