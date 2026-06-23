Power ranking round up: Phillies holding steady this week with NL East series wins

It was eventful last week, seeing the Phillies handle the Marlins and the Mets — and seeing Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber emerge further as veteran superstars.

They're hanging in there in the NL East, and holding strong to a Wild Card spot. Have they gained any ground over their MLB competition? Here's a roundup of how the Phillies stack up in MLB power rankings this week, with a little analysis thrown in.

FanGraphs: 5th (last week 5th)

FanGraphs puts its rankings into categories. The first is the Dodgers, by themselves. The second is teams "on the cusp of greatness," with the Phils measuring up as the fourth of four teams in that tier. The analytical database has the Phils with an 81% chance of making the postseason. Here's what they had to say about Philly this week:

The lopsided nature of the Phillies lineup was on full display over the weekend against the Mets. Bryce Harper hit for the cycle on Saturday and added three more hits and a home run on Sunday, while Kyle Schwarber hit four home runs, three of them on Saturday. On the season, the non-Harper/Schwarber hitters on the Phillies have combined for an ugly .226/.279/.353 slash line, a 73 wRC+. Impact position players have to be high on Philadelphia’s wish list as the trade deadline approaches next month. [FanGraphs]

Evan says: One of the reasons why we wrote this week about the : One of the reasons why we wrote this week about the high number of All-Stars the Phillies deserve next month is because of this differentiation between the haves and have nots. Add Brandon Marsh to the Schwarber-Harper duo and the rest of the offense is even worse. On the mound, it's also striated, with non Cris Sánchez, Zack Wheeler starters struggling and non Orion Kerkering and Jhoan Duran relievers pretty pathetic as well.

Bleacher Report: 5th (last week 5th)

With Adolis García headed for season-ending lat surgery, Andrew Painter optioned to the minors and Brad Keller dealing with forearm tendinitis, the Phillies roster has some new faces. Utility man Edmundo Sosa could get the first crack at filling the void in the outfield, while Bryse Wilson and Seth Johnson were called up from Triple-A to round out the pitching staff. Despite all the moving parts, they still came away with a pair of series wins. [Bleacher Report]

Evan says: The Phillies are among the oldest teams in baseball and injuries are just going to happen. There is a lot of talent and momentum on both sides of the baseball, and if anything occurs to really threaten their ability to contend, it will be injuries piling up.

CBS Sports: 6th (last week 6th)

Kyle Schwarber is now on pace for 61 home runs. [CBS Sports]

Evan says: Nice job doing math

MLB.com: 6th (last week 7th)

We all know the Phillies are a team reliant on their stars, but Saturday was downright ridiculous: Bryce Harper hit for the cycle and Kyle Schwarber had three homers, making the two the 2nd pair of teammates to hit three homers and have a cycle in the same game, joining Lou Gehrig & Tony Lazzeri in 1932. What fun it will be to see those two in the All-Star Game in their home stadium next month. [MLB.com]

Evan says: The stars are bright on this team and if nothing else it makes for a really fun fan experience.

The Athletic: 6th (last week 10th)

Over at The Athletic, their hook this week was to write about a key home drafted player for each team they rank. They spotlighted the longest tenured Phillie Aaron Nola in their latest write up:

It’s been a rough season and a half for Nola, but kudos to him for making his 300th start last week, all with the Phillies. He’s the only active player to make even 250 starts all with one team. (Rockies lefty Kyle Freeland is the only other pitcher with 200 or more.) The Phillies snagged Nola with the seventh pick in 2014, after Brady Aiken, Tyler Kolek, Carlos Rodón, Kyle Schwarber, Nick Gordon and Alex Jackson. The player drafted immediately after Nola? Freeland, of course. [The Athletic]

Evan says: Nola's struggles contrast the issues the team has been having with the fifth starter spot. They've churned through Taijuan Walker and also Andrew Painter, who was sent to the minors last week after his fastball continued to get wrecked. Nola remains a serviceable starter for the Phillies, though he's certainly not worth the $25.5 million he's making per year through 2030. He'll get the start in the Nationals finale Wednesday.

ESPN: 6th (last week 6th)

ESPN updates their power rankings on Thursdays, so their analysis is out of date. But it's worth including the Phils' position in those rankings, which remains in sixth.

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