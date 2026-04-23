Harry Potter drone show is coming to the Philly area for two nights in July

A Harry Potter-themed drone show is coming to the Philadelphia area this summer, bringing a large-scale outdoor light and music spectacle to Subaru Park in Chester.

"DroneArt Show: Harry Potter" will take place July 17-18 and feature 1,200 illuminated drones flying in sync to recreate recognizable scenes, characters, and symbols from the film series. The aerial display is set to music from the original soundtracks, turning the night sky into a coordinated visual performance.

The show will also include a live electric violinist performing alongside the soundtrack, adding a live music element to the experience. Audience members will receive LED wristbands that light up in sync with the show, creating an interactive atmosphere.

Before the performance, attendees can explore themed food, drinks, and merchandise, including Harry Potter-inspired items like wands, scarves, and collectibles.

The event is scheduled to begin at 9:15 p.m., with doors opening at 7:15 p.m. Organizers recommend arriving early, as late entry may not be permitted.

Tickets go on sale April 29 at 10 a.m. and must be purchased in advance.

July 17-18, 2026

Subaru Park

2501 Seaport Dr.

Chester, PA 19013

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