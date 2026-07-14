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July 14, 2026

WXPN taps 12 local musicians for 'Philly Anthems' album

New songs from Christian McBride, Devon Gilfillian and others will hit the radio station over the summer and fall before a vinyl release in 2027.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Music WXPN
WXPN Philly anthems Provided image/Noa Lundgren

The Hooters frontman Eric Bazilian kicked off the WXPN 'Philly Anthems' series with his new song 'Better Times.'

July 4 is over, but WXPN is keeping the semiquincentennial alive with a new project exploring independence.

"Philly Anthems" is a collection of 12 original songs from established and emerging musicians who call the region home. WXPN plans to roll out the tracks, which riff on freedom and identity, individually over the summer and fall. They will be released as an album on the next Record Store Day in April 2027.

MORE: Philadelphia's underrated role in the '80s rock music scene will be the subject of an upcoming documentary

The first song, "Better Times," comes from the Hooters frontman Eric Bazilian. According to the longtime rocker, it offers a "modern and relevant perspective on the state of our union." The tune debuted Monday on WXPN and YouTube ahead of its iTunes release July 21. 


Bazilian is one of five veteran artists involved with the project. WXPN also signed house musician Lady Alma, pianist Eliza Hardy Jones, 11-time Grammy-winning jazz bassist Christian McBride and soul singer-songwriter Devon Gilfillian. (Philly Specials fans might remember Gilfillian's feature on the Eagles band's third and final Christmas album.) Their songs will drop every other week over the summer.

The remaining seven tracks will debut in the fall. They come from newer names on the music scene, including the most recent winner of WXPN's 24-hour song challenge. That would be the Flying Vees, a four-woman band that claimed the contest with "Workman's Song #1." Grace Gardner, Black Buttafly, the Bul Bey, James Everhart, Sug Daniels and Moustapha Noumbissi will round out the "Philly Anthems" album.


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Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

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