How many NL All-Stars should the Phillies have?

Last summer, the Detroit Tigers led all MLB teams with six All-Star selections — two behind the modern record of eight for one team (the 2001 Mariners). The Tigers had the best record heading to the break, though they would fall off considerably from that pace to win 87 games in 2025.

Typically, the best records are rewarded with the most All-Star nods each season. The 2026 Phillies most likely won't have the best record in baseball come July 14th — they're behind by seven games in the win column with three weeks to go. As of Monday, they have the fifth best record in the National League. But there have been enough incredible individual performances on Philly's roster in the first half of the year that a real argument can be made that they warrant seven selections.

Here, in depending order of deservedness, is a look at the Phillies seven should-be All-Stars:

1. Cris Sánchez, SP

If we're being totally honest, Sánchez could be considered the second-best pitcher in the NL this season, behind Brewers phenom Jacob Misiorowski, depending on which stats you prioritize. But either way, Sánchez is an All-Star, without question, and with the game in Philadelphia, he probably should be the man getting things started on the mound. Here's a look at how Sánchez ranks in some key measurements:

Category Stat NL Rank WAR 5.5 1st ERA 1.80 2nd IP 105.0 1st Total Ks 121 2nd Wins 9 2nd





2. Kyle Schwarber, DH

The NL's starting DH is going to be either Schwarber or Shohei Ohtani. It depends on how you make your decision on this one, but it's hard to deny that Schwarber should be an All-Star, and probably a starter. A look a the numbers:

Schwarber Ohtani OPS .972 .969 Batting avg .255 .297 HR 29 16 RBI 52 43 WAR 2.4 2.9



For what it's worth, Schwarber's 29 home runs are the most, by four, in all the majors and his 52 RBI are seventh in the NL.

3. Jhoan Duran, Closer

What a luxury Duran has proven to be as the Phillies de facto closer. Just barely short of perfect, the flame-throwing reliever is as shut down as it gets in this day and age and his numbers make it pretty much inscrutable to keep him off the All-Star squad. He's second in both saves (18) and games finished (26) and has a 1.75 ERA with just one blown save on his ledger. His 1.7 WAR is tied for third among NL pitchers primarily used in relief and tied for first among closers

4. Zack Wheeler, SP

Wheeler got a late start but has made up for lost time, boasting a 7-1 record and 2.11 ERA this season through 11 starts (most starters have had 14 or 15 of them). His 3.5 WAR is still the fourth highest in the National League and if he qualified, his WHIP and his ERA would both be fourth in the league. Wheeler's stuff has never been better and he's truly the 1b ace to Sánchez' 1a.

5. Bryce Harper, 1B

Harper is an interesting case. He's been streaky. But when he's hot, he's one of the best hitters in major league baseball. He hit for the cycle Saturday, and was a triple away from doing it again Sunday — all after a brutal slump through mid June. Harper has a compelling case and has also said he wants to participate in the Home Run Derby. Here's how he stacks up amongst NL first basemen:

Category Stat NL Rank Batting avg. .266 7th OPS .896 1st HR 17 2nd RBI 44 6th WAR 1.8 5th



6. Brandon Marsh, OF

Marsh has fallen off the pace a bit for the NL batting title, down to .310 as of Monday, but he's still among the best outfielders in the National League and deserves a spot on the squad. Here's a look at his numbers among his competition:

Category Stat NL Rank Batting avg. .310 2nd OPS .823 8th HR 9 17th RBI 35 15th WAR 1.7 12th





7. Orion Kerkering, RP

Kerkering probably has an outside chance at this point, especially with so many other deserving Phillies, but he's an advanced metric darling and is worthy of some praise. His numbers are solid, a 2.20 ERA, 3-0 win loss record and 1.1 WAR. His expected batting average against is a tiny .167, fourth best in the majors. And his 2.50 expected ERA is eighth in the NL. And his best stat — average exit velocity — is top in the majors. No pitcher has induced weaker contact this season (82.5 MPH on average).

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