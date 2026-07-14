Pa. health department launches dashboard of reported measles cases in the state

An online dashboard that tracks the status of measles cases in Pennsylvania was published Tuesday by the state’s health officials.

The website will be updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday afternoon with information related to the number of reports per county, hospitalization rates and vaccination statuses of each case, the Pennsylvania Department of Health said.

Cases can also be organized on the site by the month they were reported and the age of the person that contracted the disease. A tally of the amount of measles, mumps and rubella vaccinations administered by the health department is also included on the site.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Pennsylvania has reported 105 cases of measles in 2026 — including 11 in the past seven days. Lancaster County has seen the highest amount of exposure with 63 cases reported this year.

Debra Bogen, secretary of health for Pennsylvania, said in a statement that the department has provided over 600 doses of MMR vaccines to residents of Lancaster County since April — over three times higher than in the entirety of 2025.

Provided Image/Pennsylvania Department of Health Pennsylvania’s new measles dashboard organizes known cases by county, age group, time reported and vaccination status.

"We continue working tirelessly to contain the spread of this highly contagious virus among people who are not vaccinated," she said in a statement. "This new measles dashboard is part of [Gov. Josh Shapiro’s] Administration’s commitment to boost public access to information and provide transparency in our work to protect public health.”

The dashboard’s release comes just days after a potential measles exposure was reported in the Philadelphia International Airport from someone who traveled through the city on July 4. City Health Commissioner Palak Raval-Nelson said there is no threat to the general public, but advised that anyone who traveled through Terminals A, B or C should check their vaccination status and watch for symptoms.

“Measles activity remains elevated both internationally and in areas of the United States, including the ongoing outbreak in Pennsylvania west of the city, concentrated in Lancaster and Lebanon counties with spread to Chester County,” Raval-Nelson said in a statement.

Measles is a highly contagious virus that spreads through the air and through contact with contaminated surfaces. The disease can remain airborne for between two and four hours after an infected person leaves the area. Symptoms include a fever, cough, runny nose, conjunctivitis and rash. The MMR vaccine is administered in two doses to children between 12 and 15 months old and then between 4 and 6 years old. It has been found to be 97% effective at protecting against measles, mumps and rubella.

Anyone who believes they may have been exposed to measles can call the health department's free hotline, 877-724-3258, to report it.