Revisiting the results of PhillyVoice's 2025-26 preseason Sixers survey

Back in September, we posted our annual preseason Sixers survey, gauging how fans felt about the offseason that was winding down and the hard-to-predict regular season that was ahead.

After 736 respondents filled out the survey, it became clear that there was plenty of local frustration – not so hard to predict given the disaster that was the 2024-25 season.

This offseason has been a whirlwind – from Daryl Morey's ouster to the hiring of Sixers President of Basketball Operations Mike Gansey to the 2026 NBA Draft to the Jaylen Brown trade to the pursuit of LeBron James.

Now that there is some time to breathe – at least for the moment – let's revisit the results of that survey with the benefit of hindsight:

Were you pleased or frustrated that the Sixers brought back President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey and head coach Nick Nurse?

Response Votes Percentage Pleased that both are back 399 55.0% Frustrated that both are back 90 12.4% Pleased that Nurse is back, frustrated that Morey is back

150 20.7% Pleased that Morey is back, frustrated that Nurse is back 86 11.9%





How much faith do you have in Daryl Morey and Nick Nurse being capable of leading the Sixers to a championship? (1: no faith, 5: complete faith)

Response Votes Percentage 1 139 19.0% 2 187 25.5% 3 252 34.4% 4 128 17.5% 5 27 3.7%



Just over 75 percent of respondents were in favor of Nick Nurse returning for a third season as Sixers head coach. Now, he is getting a fourth season, while Morey's tenure is over.



How did you feel about the idea of the Sixers drafting VJ Edgecombe with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft before and after it happened?

Response Votes Percentage Wanted the team to draft Edgecombe; still glad they did 518 71.2% Wanted the team to draft Edgecombe; now unsure he was the right pick 30 4.1% Did not want the team to draft Edgecombe; now glad they did 115 15.8% Did not want the team to draft Edgecombe; still unsure he was the right pick 65 8.9%



Some will argue that No. 4 overall pick Kon Knueppel is a better long-term bet than Edgecombe after his superior rookie season, but it would be nonsensical for Sixers fans to feel any regrets about landing Edgecombe, a no-doubt-about-it franchise cornerstone.

How would you grade the Sixers' selection of Johni Broome at No. 35 overall in the 2025 NBA Draft?

Response Votes Percentage A+ 10 1.4% A 22 3.0% A- 30 4.1% B+ 91 12.6% B 173 23.9% B- 80 11.1% C+ 86 11.9% C 124 17.2% C- 43 5.9% D+ 20 2.8% D 20 2.8% D- 7 1.0% F 17 2.4%



Broome was the rare draft pick that was not remotely exciting to Sixers fans, whose skepticism was perhaps justified by Broome's ominous rookie season in which he only logged 55 regular-season minutes.

MORE: Asking a Portland beat writer about three former Trail Blazers signed by Sixers

How would you grade the Sixers' signings in free agency?

• Trendon Watford: two-year, veteran's minimum contract with a team option in the second season

Response Votes Percentage A+ 45 6.2% A 104 14.4% A- 75 10.4% B+ 141 19.6% B 167 23.2% B- 53 7.4% C+ 38 5.3% C 68 9.4% C- 11 1.5% D+ 5 0.7% D 4 0.6% D- 4 0.6% F 5 0.7%



Watford had a few exciting flashes in his lone season in Philadelphia, but was not good enough consistently enough. His $2.8 million team option for 2026-27 was declined and he is expected to play elsewhere.

• Eric Gordon: one-year, veteran's minimum contract



Response Votes Percentage A+ 6 0.8% A 3 0.4% A- 5 0.7% B+ 6 0.8% B 40 5.5% B- 25 3.4% C+ 44 6.0% C 117 16.0% C- 71 9.7% D+ 65 8.9% D 88 12.0% D- 38 5.2% F 224 30.6%





Nobody liked this deal, and Gordon played very few minutes for the Sixers before being salary dumped at the cost of a distant second-round pick swap. Gordon did serve as a valuable mentor for Edgecombe.

• Kyle Lowry: one-year, veteran's minimum contract

Response Votes Percentage A+ 4 0.5% A 11 1.5% A- 7 1.0% B+ 25 3.4% B 24 3.3% B- 25 3.4% C+ 35 4.8% C 94 12.9% C- 80 10.9% D+ 74 10.1% D 102 14.0% D- 41 5.6% F 209 28.6%





The Lowry signing was similarly panned by many, but his leadership in the locker room was very meaningful. Lowry has officially retired after 20 seasons in the NBA.

How do you feel about Quentin Grimes as a player in the aftermath of his scoring breakout with the Sixers?

Response Votes Percentage He is a potential star 24 3.3% He is a higher-caliber rotation piece than previously anticipated and can start for a contending team 474 64.9% He is a useful role player, but his scoring in a tanking period will not translate to more competitive NBA games 232 31.8%



It turns out, the final response was the one best represented by Grimes' fifth NBA season. And that is part of the reason Grimes is now a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.

MORE: Revisiting PhillyVoice's 10 predictions for 2025-26 Sixers season

What are you expecting from Paul George in his second season in Philadelphia?

Response Votes Percentage George returns to star-caliber production

and stays mostly healthy 25 3.4% George remains healthy and is much better than last season,

but does not play like a star 247 33.8% George plays much better than last season when healthy

but once again misses significant time 251 34.4% George has an extremely similar season to last, with shaky

productivity and limited availability 166 22.7% George's play and/or availability are even worse than last season 41 5.6%





Was the third or fourth response to this question more accurate? Given how well George played in the first round of the playoffs, the point goes to the 34.4 percent.

How concerned are you about the idea of Tyrese Maxey becoming unhappy in Philadelphia? (1: not concerned at all, 5: extremely concerned)

Response Votes Percentage 1 209 28.6% 2 192 26.3% 3 139 19.0% 4 127 17.4% 5 63 8.6%



It would be quite interesting to examine the results of this poll now, when Maxey is certainly the most visible front-facing face of the franchise.

Which departed members of the 2024-25 Sixers do you believe the team should or will regret not keeping around?

Response Votes Percentage Guerschon Yabusele 563 92.4% Jared Butler 79 13.0% Ricky Council IV 68 11.2% Lonnie Walker IV 45 7.4%



As it turns out, nobody should have objected to the Sixers letting any of these players go. In fact, not offering Guerschon Yabusele a two-year contract at the taxpayer's mid-level exception was one of the team's best decisions of last offseason.

Which members of the 2025-26 Sixers do you believe will be rotation-caliber pieces this season?

Response Votes Percentage Dominick Barlow 35 4.8% Adem Bona 625 86.4% Johni Broome 141 19.5% Andre Drummond 138 19.1% Justin Edwards 565 78.1% Eric Gordon 65 9.0% Kyle Lowry 41 5.7% Kelly Oubre Jr. 667 92.3% Jabari Walker 262 36.2% Trendon Watford 529 73.2%



Nobody saw Dominick Barlow's emergence coming, while there were significant expectations for sophomores Adem Bona and Justin Edwards. The Watford optimists did not quite see what they were hoping for.

MORE: LeBron James sweepstakes continue, loaded Eastern Conference and more

How do you feel about the potential of the following franchise-altering ideas?

• Trading picks owed by Los Angeles Clippers (2028 unprotected first-round pick, 2029 top-three protected first-round pick swap rights) to find short-term rotation upgrades



Response Votes Supportive of the idea 90 Unsure or see argument on both sides 219 Against the idea 403



The Sixers did not do this – during the 2025-26 season. Then came the 2026 offseason. Earlier this month, the Sixers traded the 2028 unprotected Clippers pick (with an unusual condition) to turn George into Brown. That is a short-term upgrade in the eyes of most, but it is most certainly a long-term upgrade given Brown is six years younger than George.

• Trying to use Jared McCain as a sweetener to shed Joel Embiid or Paul George's contract in a trade



Response Votes Supportive of the idea 133 Unsure or see argument on both sides 145 Against the idea 444



The Sixers never got the chance to do this, because Morey concluded McCain was no longer a building block, trading him to the Oklahoma City Thunder for a first-round pick – later used by Gansey to select Labaron Philon Jr. with the No. 22 overall pick in last month's draft – and three second-rounders.

• Trading Tyrese Maxey to build around a backcourt of Jared McCain and VJ Edgecombe



Response Votes Supportive of the idea 64 Unsure or see argument on both sides 174 Against the idea 478



This idea is still an interesting one to ponder, but maybe it was never realistic.

Which player would you rather have for the rest of their career?

The results here could not have possibly been any closer without these two guards being tied:

Response Votes Percentage VJ Edgecombe 361 50.1% Jared McCain 359 49.9%



It is safe to say Edgecombe is the better player with the better future, and that is more about the extent to which he surpasses expectations than anything else.

Bold predictions

A handful of bold predictions that either came true or were very close to coming true:

• "VJ Edgecombe is our most important future piece by end of year"



• "VJ will clearly be the third best player on the Sixers' roster"



• "Sixers make playoffs as the No. 8 seed and upset the No. 1 seed. Still lose in the second round though"

• "Jared McCain has a significant sophomore slump and gets mentioned in trade talks for marginal upgrades"

• "Maxey will be a top-10 scorer and All-Star"

• "Run and gun Sixers move emotionally past Embiid with focus on the engine of young guards"

• "Sixers part ways with Daryl Morey"

And a handful of bold predictions that definitely did not come true:

• "Johni Broome makes more 3s than VJ this season"



• "Sixers will waive-and-stretch Embiid"

• "Jared McCain top 3 in 6th man of the year voting"



• "The Sixers make a run to at least the conference finals and have three All-Stars"



• "Adem Bona makes an All-Defense team"

• "They become the third Philadelphia team to win a title in 12 months"



• "My bold prediction is that the Sixers actually have a normal season"

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