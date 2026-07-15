More Sports:

July 15, 2026

Revisiting the results of PhillyVoice's 2025-26 preseason Sixers survey

Before the 2025-26 Sixers season began, 736 fans filled out our survey, registering opinions about the 2025 offseason and an unpredictable campaign ahead.

Adam-Aaronson-headshot
By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Maxey 7.10.26 Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice

Before Tyrese Maxey's first All-NBA season began, some Sixers fans were prepared to see him traded.

Back in September, we posted our annual preseason Sixers survey, gauging how fans felt about the offseason that was winding down and the hard-to-predict regular season that was ahead.

After 736 respondents filled out the survey, it became clear that there was plenty of local frustration – not so hard to predict given the disaster that was the 2024-25 season.

This offseason has been a whirlwind – from Daryl Morey's ouster to the hiring of Sixers President of Basketball Operations Mike Gansey to the 2026 NBA Draft to the Jaylen Brown trade to the pursuit of LeBron James.

Now that there is some time to breathe – at least for the moment – let's revisit the results of that survey with the benefit of hindsight: 

Were you pleased or frustrated that the Sixers brought back President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey and head coach Nick Nurse?

ResponseVotesPercentage
Pleased that both are back39955.0%
Frustrated that both are back9012.4%
Pleased that Nurse is back, frustrated that Morey is back
15020.7%
Pleased that Morey is back, frustrated that Nurse is back8611.9%


How much faith do you have in Daryl Morey and Nick Nurse being capable of leading the Sixers to a championship? (1: no faith, 5: complete faith)

ResponseVotesPercentage
113919.0%
218725.5%
325234.4%
412817.5%
5273.7%

Just over 75 percent of respondents were in favor of Nick Nurse returning for a third season as Sixers head coach. Now, he is getting a fourth season, while Morey's tenure is over.

How did you feel about the idea of the Sixers drafting VJ Edgecombe with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft before and after it happened?

ResponseVotesPercentage
Wanted the team to draft Edgecombe; still glad they did51871.2%
Wanted the team to draft Edgecombe; now unsure he was the right pick304.1%
Did not want the team to draft Edgecombe; now glad they did11515.8%
Did not want the team to draft Edgecombe; still unsure he was the right pick658.9%

Some will argue that No. 4 overall pick Kon Knueppel is a better long-term bet than Edgecombe after his superior rookie season, but it would be nonsensical for Sixers fans to feel any regrets about landing Edgecombe, a no-doubt-about-it franchise cornerstone.

How would you grade the Sixers' selection of Johni Broome at No. 35 overall in the 2025 NBA Draft?

ResponseVotesPercentage
A+101.4%
A223.0%
A-304.1%
B+9112.6%
B17323.9%
B-8011.1%
C+8611.9%
C12417.2%
C-435.9%
D+202.8%
D202.8%
D-71.0%
F172.4%

Broome was the rare draft pick that was not remotely exciting to Sixers fans, whose skepticism was perhaps justified by Broome's ominous rookie season in which he only logged 55 regular-season minutes. 

MOREAsking a Portland beat writer about three former Trail Blazers signed by Sixers

How would you grade the Sixers' signings in free agency?

Trendon Watford: two-year, veteran's minimum contract with a team option in the second season

ResponseVotesPercentage
A+456.2%
A10414.4%
A-7510.4%
B+14119.6%
B16723.2%
B-537.4%
C+385.3%
C689.4%
C-111.5%
D+50.7%
D40.6%
D-40.6%
F50.7%

Watford had a few exciting flashes in his lone season in Philadelphia, but was not good enough consistently enough. His $2.8 million team option for 2026-27 was declined and he is expected to play elsewhere.

Eric Gordon: one-year, veteran's minimum contract

ResponseVotesPercentage
A+60.8%
A30.4%
A-50.7%
B+60.8%
B405.5%
B-253.4%
C+446.0%
C11716.0%
C-719.7%
D+658.9%
D8812.0%
D-385.2%
F22430.6%


Nobody liked this deal, and Gordon played very few minutes for the Sixers before being salary dumped at the cost of a distant second-round pick swap. Gordon did serve as a valuable mentor for Edgecombe.

Kyle Lowry: one-year, veteran's minimum contract

ResponseVotesPercentage
A+40.5%
A111.5%
A-71.0%
B+253.4%
B243.3%
B-253.4%
C+354.8%
C9412.9%
C-8010.9%
D+7410.1%
D10214.0%
D-415.6%
F20928.6%


The Lowry signing was similarly panned by many, but his leadership in the locker room was very meaningful. Lowry has officially retired after 20 seasons in the NBA.

How do you feel about Quentin Grimes as a player in the aftermath of his scoring breakout with the Sixers?

ResponseVotesPercentage
He is a potential star243.3%
He is a higher-caliber rotation piece than previously anticipated and can start for a contending team47464.9%
He is a useful role player, but his scoring in a tanking period will not translate to more competitive NBA games23231.8%

It turns out, the final response was the one best represented by Grimes' fifth NBA season. And that is part of the reason Grimes is now a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. 

MORE: Revisiting PhillyVoice's 10 predictions for 2025-26 Sixers season

What are you expecting from Paul George in his second season in Philadelphia?

ResponseVotesPercentage
George returns to star-caliber production
and stays mostly healthy		253.4%
George remains healthy and is much better than last season,
but does not play like a star		24733.8%
George plays much better than last season when healthy
but once again misses significant time		25134.4%
George has an extremely similar season to last, with shaky
productivity and limited availability		16622.7%
George's play and/or availability are even worse than last season415.6%


Was the third or fourth response to this question more accurate? Given how well George played in the first round of the playoffs, the point goes to the 34.4 percent.

How concerned are you about the idea of Tyrese Maxey becoming unhappy in Philadelphia? (1: not concerned at all, 5: extremely concerned)

ResponseVotesPercentage
120928.6%
219226.3%
313919.0%
412717.4%
5638.6%

It would be quite interesting to examine the results of this poll now, when Maxey is certainly the most visible front-facing face of the franchise.

Which departed members of the 2024-25 Sixers do you believe the team should or will regret not keeping around?

ResponseVotesPercentage
Guerschon Yabusele56392.4%
Jared Butler7913.0%
Ricky Council IV6811.2%
Lonnie Walker IV457.4%

As it turns out, nobody should have objected to the Sixers letting any of these players go. In fact, not offering Guerschon Yabusele a two-year contract at the taxpayer's mid-level exception was one of the team's best decisions of last offseason.

Which members of the 2025-26 Sixers do you believe will be rotation-caliber pieces this season?

ResponseVotesPercentage
Dominick Barlow354.8%
Adem Bona62586.4%
Johni Broome14119.5%
Andre Drummond13819.1%
Justin Edwards56578.1%
Eric Gordon659.0%
Kyle Lowry415.7%
Kelly Oubre Jr.66792.3%
Jabari Walker26236.2%
Trendon Watford52973.2%

Nobody saw Dominick Barlow's emergence coming, while there were significant expectations for sophomores Adem Bona and Justin Edwards. The Watford optimists did not quite see what they were hoping for.

MORELeBron James sweepstakes continue, loaded Eastern Conference and more

How do you feel about the potential of the following franchise-altering ideas?

• Trading picks owed by Los Angeles Clippers (2028 unprotected first-round pick, 2029 top-three protected first-round pick swap rights) to find short-term rotation upgrades

ResponseVotes
Supportive of the idea90
Unsure or see argument on both sides219
Against the idea403

The Sixers did not do this – during the 2025-26 season. Then came the 2026 offseason. Earlier this month, the Sixers traded the 2028 unprotected Clippers pick (with an unusual condition) to turn George into Brown. That is a short-term upgrade in the eyes of most, but it is most certainly a long-term upgrade given Brown is six years younger than George.

• Trying to use Jared McCain as a sweetener to shed Joel Embiid or Paul George's contract in a trade 

ResponseVotes
Supportive of the idea133
Unsure or see argument on both sides145
Against the idea444

The Sixers never got the chance to do this, because Morey concluded McCain was no longer a building block, trading him to the Oklahoma City Thunder for a first-round pick – later used by Gansey to select Labaron Philon Jr. with the No. 22 overall pick in last month's draft – and three second-rounders.

• Trading Tyrese Maxey to build around a backcourt of Jared McCain and VJ Edgecombe

ResponseVotes
Supportive of the idea64
Unsure or see argument on both sides174
Against the idea478

This idea is still an interesting one to ponder, but maybe it was never realistic.

Which player would you rather have for the rest of their career?

The results here could not have possibly been any closer without these two guards being tied:

ResponseVotesPercentage
VJ Edgecombe36150.1%
Jared McCain35949.9%

It is safe to say Edgecombe is the better player with the better future, and that is more about the extent to which he surpasses expectations than anything else.

Bold predictions

A handful of bold predictions that either came true or were very close to coming true:

• "VJ Edgecombe is our most important future piece by end of year"

• "VJ will clearly be the third best player on the Sixers' roster"

• "Sixers make playoffs as the No. 8 seed and upset the No. 1 seed. Still lose in the second round though"

• "Jared McCain has a significant sophomore slump and gets mentioned in trade talks for marginal upgrades"

• "Maxey will be a top-10 scorer and All-Star"

• "Run and gun Sixers move emotionally past Embiid with focus on the engine of young guards"

• "Sixers part ways with Daryl Morey"

And a handful of bold predictions that definitely did not come true:

• "Johni Broome makes more 3s than VJ this season"

• "Sixers will waive-and-stretch Embiid"

• "Jared McCain top 3 in 6th man of the year voting"

• "The Sixers make a run to at least the conference finals and have three All-Stars"

• "Adem Bona makes an All-Defense team"

• "They become the third Philadelphia team to win a title in 12 months"

• "My bold prediction is that the Sixers actually have a normal season"

SIXERS FILM STUDIES

Jaylen Brown's strengths | Jaylen Brown's weaknesses | Anfernee Simons

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice

Adam-Aaronson-headshot

Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Philadelphia 76ers

Featured

Visit NJ - Outdoor Dining

NJ outdoor dining with a view
Philly Hired Photo for TopRecirc and Read More

Your next job could be at PHL

Just In

Must Read

Protests

Activists fly banner urging Phillies to cut ties with Citizens Bank

Citizens Bank Phillies

Shows

7/17-18: Harry Potter drone show

Harry Potter Drone Show

Health News

Rate of firearm suicides in the U.S. was one death every 19 minutes in 2024, new analysis shows

071426GunDeaths.jpg

Movies

Philly's role in the '80s rock music scene to be subject of documentary

When We Rocked doc

Sponsored

Build healthy habits that actually stick

Purchased - Female hands cut avocado on wooden working surface in kitchen at the home stock photo

Sixers

Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul confirms Sixers have LeBron James' attention: 'Everything has changed'

LeBron 7.3.26

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved