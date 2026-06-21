Bryce Harper completes the cycle, Kyle Schwarber crushes three homers, and the Phillies make history

It's always a good night in South Philadelphia when the Phillies are beating up on the Mets, but on Saturday night, Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber took it to a historic degree.

Harper hit for the cycle, the first of his career and the 11th in franchise history, and Schwarber belted three home runs, with two of them getting crushed in the third inning alone, as the Phillies walloped the Mets, 15-3, down at Citizens Bank Park.

They became just the second set of teammates in MLB history to hit for the cycle and three homers in the same game, now standing alone with New York Yankees greats Lou Gehrig (four homers) and Tony Lazzeri (cycle), who reached the feat all the way back in June of 1932.

So yeah, pretty good night.

"What a night to be able to have," Harper said from the clubhouse afterward (via NBC Sports Philadelphia). "What an opportunity to get in there and do that."

Bryce Harper needed just five innings to complete the first cycle of his career! pic.twitter.com/Q9mEiKLiiF — MLB (@MLB) June 21, 2026

Harper kicked the night off with a solo homer in the first inning, that he launched off Mets starter Freddy Peralta and into the right field seats.

In the third, Harper, Schwarber, and the Phillies really piled on, batting around and going off for an eight-run outburst.

Schwarber led off with his first home run, a 456-foot missile off of Peralta into the second deck in right.

Kyle Schwarber's 26th homer of the season goes 456 FEET! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/fMQDa13Yzm — MLB (@MLB) June 21, 2026

Harper followed up with his double – a liner through the gap and into right that he turned the corner and kept running on to beat the throw in.

Seven batters and an 8-0 lead later, with two outs and Peralta having just been pulled for reliever Cionel Pérez, Schwarber stepped up with two on, then blasted another moonshot into right-field's second level – this time at 457 feet.

Phillies Kyle Schwarber



First player in MLB history to hit two 450-foot Home Runs in one inning pic.twitter.com/LGghyx5F5y — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) June 21, 2026

Harper smacked his single before the third was finally over, then in the fifth with two out and two on, he split a fly ball to the left-center wall, and everyone kept running.

Trea Turner scored from second, Schwarber scored from first, and underneath the cut-off's throw home was Harper gunning it to third, sliding in safely for that last triple, then getting up to celebrate.

"I was like, 'Oh man,' I'm on first, I'm gonna run through the stop sign if I get the stop sign or something," Schwarber joked about his role in the triple postgame (again via NBCSP).

"We were all focused on just trying to make sure that he gets to third base there," Schwarber said. "We knew as soon as he hits it and it gets into the gap, you know he's gonna go. I was just trying to make sure we get to home. It was a pretty cool night overall."

That Schwarber put the finishing touches on in the seventh with home run No. 3 – a two-run shot that stayed just fair inside the right-field foul pole, yet was still good for a major league-leading 28th homer all the same, and all while fans were left with a night that they'll be talking about for a long time.

THREE HOMERS FOR KYLE SCHWARBER! pic.twitter.com/a3rgU9opAZ — MLB (@MLB) June 21, 2026

"They stole the show from me tonight, that's for sure," Phillies ace Cristopher Sánchez, who nine times out of 10 would've been the focal point of his own start, said through interpreter Diego D'Aniello (via NBCSP).

The Cy Young favorite had no complaints, though.

"Perfect," the left-hander chimed in on his own. "I'll take it."

Bryce Harper was thinking 3 bases the whole time 😤 https://t.co/1tBR3Cf7Y0 pic.twitter.com/Qkr4nNJ7Tx — MLB (@MLB) June 21, 2026

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