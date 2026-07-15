Red-yellow-green light: Eagles injury concerns heading into training camp

Barring any surprises, the Philadelphia Eagles probably won't have any notable players with serious enough injuries that will warrant being placed on the PUP list heading into training camp. But certainly, there have been surprises in the past. We'll see.

In advance of training camp, I was putting together a checklist of players who have some kind of injury concern and figured, "Hey, why not just publish it?" So, you know, let's round them up here. In alphabetical order:

OT Markel Bell: Unknown

With Lane Johnson skipping voluntary OTAs, Bell played with the first-team offense at RT. When Johnson returned to the field during mandatory minicamp, Bell played with the second-team offense at LT.

However, he missed the final practice of the spring with an undisclosed injury.

Good to go? Presumably, yes. 🟢

LB Jihaad Campbell: Shoulder

In an interview with NBC's John Clark in March, Vic Fangio said that Campbell has a shoulder injury, and will miss most of the offseason (h/t Anthony DiBona for pulling the clip):

If you'll recall when the Eagles drafted him, Campbell fell to pick 31 because he was injured. More specifically, he had surgery on a torn labrum on his left shoulder following the 2024 college football season, and was expected to miss the start of training camp. He did beat recovery projections by being ready for Day 1 of camp.

However, it was also known at the time the Eagles drafted Campbell that he had issues with both shoulders, not just the torn labrum in his left shoulder.

In May, Fangio clarified that Campbell would be ready for training camp.

Good to go? Probably, but we'll see. 🟡

iDL Jalen Carter: Shoulder? Money?

Carter skipped voluntary OTAs and did not participate in 11-on-11's in mandatory minicamp.

Carter dealt with shoulder injuries last offseason. He is also eligible for a contract extension, which would almost certainly cost north of $30 million per season.

"I'm sorry, I'm not going to get into all those different things," Nick Sirianni said, when asked in June if Carter's absence was injury and/or contract related. "Right now, I've been able to work some individual scenarios and individual practices, and everybody's in a little bit different boat right now of where they are in the offseason, and that's where Jalen is right now."

Carter is a "hold in" candidate. (In case you're unfamiliar with what "hold in" means, a common thing players with contract beefs have done in recent years is show up to camp so they don't get fined, but they don't participate.)

His participation (or lack thereof) will be a very obvious storyline Day 1 of training camp.

Good to go? We'll see. 🟡

WR Britain Covey: Unknown

Covey did not participate in the Eagles' June minicamp.

Good to go? We'll see. 🟡

LG Landon Dickerson: Just his body in general

Dickerson was a retirement candidate after a season in which his body took a beating. However, he will play in 2026, and he even got stem cell treatment in Colombia this offseason.

Dickerson also had his contract adjusted this offseason. He was due $39 million in cash over the next two seasons. More specifically, he was scheduled to make $19 million in 2026 and $20 million in 2027. He'll now make $15.7 million in 2026, meaning a pay decrease of $3.3 million. Dickerson was also previously under contract through 2028, but now, just through 2027.

He participated in voluntary OTAs as well as mandatory minicamp, not just in individual drills, but also in 11-on-11s. So that is an encouraging sign.

Good to go? Yes, but with caution. The Eagles will have to be careful about getting Dickerson ready for the season but also managing his camp workload. 🟡

DL A.J. Epenesa: Failed physical

The Browns agreed to a one-year deal with Epenesa worth $5 million, but backed out after they were uncomfortable with the results of his physical. Epenesa had an assortment of injuries in 2025, so it's unclear what spooked the Browns.

The Eagles signed Epenesa to a much cheaper one-year deal in June, but did so after their spring practices, so we didn't get to see if he would have participated.

Good to go? We'll see. 🟡

EDGE Jonathan Greenard: Shoulder

Greenard had his 2025 season cut short by a shoulder injury, and he was a limited participant in spring practices.

Good to go? Presumably, yes. 🟢

RT Lane Johnson: Lisfranc

Johnson missed nearly half the season in 2025 with a Lisfranc injury. He explained that he was close to playing in the Eagles' playoff game against the 49ers, and even practiced during the week leading up to that game, but his foot ultimately wouldn't cooperate.

He was a full participant in mandatory minicamp.

Go to go? Yes. 🟢

C Cam Jurgens: Back

Jurgens had his back operated on during the 2025 offseason, and it never fully healed in time for the regular season. He missed spring practices and the bulk of training camp, and then battled through back pain throughout the season.

His back is in better shape this year than it was a year ago, as he was a full participant in spring practices. Like Dickerson, Jurgens also sought stem cell treatment in Colombia.

Good to go? Yes, but with caution. 🟡

WR Makai Lemon: Hamstring

Lemon missed part of OTAs and all of minicamp after suffering a hamstring injury. He is expected to be ready to go for training camp.

Good to go? Presumably, yes. 🟢

S Andrew Mukuba: Broken fibula

Mukuba missed the final seven games of the 2025 season with a broken fibula that required surgery. He was a full participant during the spring.

Good to go? Yes. 🟢

EDGE Nolan Smith: Triceps

Smith missed five games in 2025 after aggravating a triceps injury that he suffered in the previous year's Super Bowl. He was also on a pitch count upon his return.

He was a full participant in the spring, but because he suffered setbacks to his triceps injury, it's worth monitoring if that will be a recurring problem going forward.

Good to go? Yes. 🟢

FB Carson Steele: Unknown

Steele did not participate in minicamp.

Good to go? We'll see. 🟡

TE Eli Stowers: Leg?

The Eagles did not list Stowers among the their injured players during minicamp, but he was clearly limited, and he wore a sleeve on one of his legs.

Good to go? Presumably, yes. 🟢

S Cole Wisniewski: Unknown

Wisniewski did not participate in spring practices. The reason why was undisclosed, but it's worth noting that Wisniewski had an injury-plagued college career. He missed the entire 2024 season with a broken foot that required multiple surgeries and he suffered a torn Achilles in 2022.

Good to go? We'll see. 🟡



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