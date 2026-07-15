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July 15, 2026

Antidepressants can make people more susceptible to heat-related illnesses

Avoiding outdoor exercise, hydrating well and wearing sunscreen are critical for people on certain medications, health experts say.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention Antidepressants
antidepressants heat heatstroke Zulfugar Karimov/Unsplash

Some antidepressant medications can raise the risk of heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

This summer is hitting hard, with heat wave after heat wave putting people who take certain medications at risk of health complications.

Topping the list are some antidepressants, which can make it harder for the body to cool itself down. These include selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), such as Prozac and Zoloft, serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs), such as Cymbalta and Effexor, and tricyclics (TCAs), such as Norpramin and Elavil. 

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People who take these classes of medications are at higher risk of heatstroke and other heat-related illnesses, health experts say.

Sweating is the body's way of naturally cooling itself down, but "SSRIs have anticholinergic properties, which can prevent sweat glands from functioning properly," David Tzall, a licensed psychologist, recently told Medical News Today.

Some antidepressants also "interfere with actions of the hypothalamus, a structure in the brain involved in heat regulation,” Tzall said. “When the hypothalamus cannot control body temperature, someone can overheat.”

A review of research from 2022 found that the body temperature of people taking SSRIs and TCAs can rise to as high as 106 degrees, increasing the risk of heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

TCAs may also inhibit protection against ultraviolet sun rays. These medications seem to absorb UV radiation, leading to a chemical reaction in the skin and increasing the chances of getting a sunburn, according to WebMD.

Additionally, people who take multiple kinds of antidepressants may have an even harder time adjusting to high temperatures, according to Dr. Andrew Muck, head of UVA Health's emergency department.

Muck said people should continue taking antidepressants, even when it is hot outside, but should protect themselves by:

• Avoiding even moderate outdoor activity

• Drinking water even when not thirsty

• Applying cold rags to neck, wrists and face

• Wearing sunscreen

The Mayo Clinic advises people to be aware of these signs of heat-related illness:

Heat exhaustion can come on gradually or suddenly. Signs include heavy sweating, faintness and dizziness, fatigue, muscle cramps, headache and nausea, among other symptoms.

Heatstroke occurs when the body overheats to 104 degrees or higher, requiring immediate medical care.

Other symptoms of heatstroke include changes in mental state or behavior, changes in sweating (either excessive sweating or dry skin and no sweating), vomiting, rapid breathing, racing heart rate and throbbing headache.

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention Antidepressants Philadelphia Medications Antidepressants Heat Heat Wave Heatstroke

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