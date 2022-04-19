More Health:

April 19, 2022

Moderna says its redesigned COVID-19 vaccine offers stronger protection against variants

Data showed that participants who received a 50-microgram dose produced more antibodies against beta, delta and omicron

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention Moderna
Moderna bivalent COVID candidate Pavlo Goncher/SOPA Images/Sipa USA

The most common side effects of the updated vaccine were injection site and muscle pain, fatigue and headache.

Moderna announced on Tuesday that a redesigned version of the company's COVID-19 vaccine generated a stronger immune response against variants of the virus than its current vaccine.

Initial clinical data showed that participants who received a 50-microgram dose of the new vaccine produced more antibodies against the beta, delta and omicron variants one month after administration compared to a booster dose of the original vaccine. The response continued after six months for both the beta and omicron variants.

The redesigned version of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine now targets nine mutations found in the beta variant of SARS-CoV-2 – four of which are also found in the omicron variant.

While the updated shot also increased antibody levels against the delta variant, it didn't demonstrate a better response compared to a booster dose of the original vaccine, the company said.

Data from the trial also showed the vaccine candidate had no serious side effects and that short-term reactions were comparable to a 50-microgram booster dose of Moderna's original COVID-19 vaccine. The most common side effects were injection site and muscle pain, fatigue and headache.

The study included 895 participants who received either a 50-microgram or 100-microgram booster dose of the updated vaccine. 

The redesigned vaccine is considered "bivalent" because it targets the original strain of the virus and the beta variant. Stéphane Bancel, Moderna's chief executive officer, said in a statement that the clinical data validates their bivalent strategy, which the company announced in February 2021.

Moderna has a more omicron-specific bivalent vaccine in development that targets 32 mutations found in the variant. Initial results on the candidate are expected later this spring. 

"We believe that a bivalent booster vaccine, if authorized, would create a new tool as we continue to respond to emerging variants," Bancel said.

Outside experts are divided on their opinion of the new bivalent vaccine candidate. While some find the results encouraging, others, like John Moore, an immunologist at Weil Cornell Medicine, remain skeptical.

Moore told NPR that he's not sure the benefits "justify the expense and hassle" of a rollout of a new vaccine.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's advisory committee has until June to decide if updated COVID-19 shots will be needed before an expected surge in infections this fall. Some members of the committee aren't certain that new shots are necessary just yet, CNBC reported.

The initial clinical trial data on Moderna's vaccine candidate has not yet been peer-reviewed by outside scientists and the study remains ongoing.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention Moderna Philadelphia COVID-19 vaccine

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Bumping Elbows at Post Pandemic Office

Health Podcast: Cultivating Purpose & Meaningful Relationships in Business
Purchased - Ortho image trinity

Three things you can do now to prevent joint replacement

Just In

Must Read

Education

New Jersey public schools could soon be required to teach about 9/11, global response to terrorism
9/11 Education

Donors

Plasma Services Group recruiting donors
Limited - Plasma Services Group

Sixers

Instant observations: Sixers protect home court to go up 2-0 on Raptors
Tyrese-Maxey-Joel-Embiid-Sixers-NBA-Playoffs-04182022-UST

Mental Health

Mental illnesses may increase risk for COVID-19 breakthrough cases, study finds
mental health breakthrough covid

Arts & Culture

Philadelphia Museum of Art to host world premiere of Henri Matisse exhibit
Henri Matisse Philadelphia

Entertainment

Japanese Breakfast, Yo La Tengo to play benefit concert for Connor Barwin's foundation at Dell Music Center
Japanese Breakfast MTWB Benefit

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved