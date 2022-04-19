Moderna says its redesigned COVID-19 vaccine offers stronger protection against variants

Moderna announced on Tuesday that a redesigned version of the company's COVID-19 vaccine generated a stronger immune response against variants of the virus than its current vaccine.

Initial clinical data showed that participants who received a 50-microgram dose of the new vaccine produced more antibodies against the beta, delta and omicron variants one month after administration compared to a booster dose of the original vaccine. The response continued after six months for both the beta and omicron variants.

The redesigned version of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine now targets nine mutations found in the beta variant of SARS-CoV-2 – four of which are also found in the omicron variant.

While the updated shot also increased antibody levels against the delta variant, it didn't demonstrate a better response compared to a booster dose of the original vaccine, the company said.

Data from the trial also showed the vaccine candidate had no serious side effects and that short-term reactions were comparable to a 50-microgram booster dose of Moderna's original COVID-19 vaccine. The most common side effects were injection site and muscle pain, fatigue and headache.

The study included 895 participants who received either a 50-microgram or 100-microgram booster dose of the updated vaccine.

The redesigned vaccine is considered "bivalent" because it targets the original strain of the virus and the beta variant. Stéphane Bancel, Moderna's chief executive officer, said in a statement that the clinical data validates their bivalent strategy, which the company announced in February 2021.

Moderna has a more omicron-specific bivalent vaccine in development that targets 32 mutations found in the variant. Initial results on the candidate are expected later this spring.

"We believe that a bivalent booster vaccine, if authorized, would create a new tool as we continue to respond to emerging variants," Bancel said.

Outside experts are divided on their opinion of the new bivalent vaccine candidate. While some find the results encouraging, others, like John Moore, an immunologist at Weil Cornell Medicine, remain skeptical.

Moore told NPR that he's not sure the benefits "justify the expense and hassle" of a rollout of a new vaccine.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's advisory committee has until June to decide if updated COVID-19 shots will be needed before an expected surge in infections this fall. Some members of the committee aren't certain that new shots are necessary just yet, CNBC reported.

The initial clinical trial data on Moderna's vaccine candidate has not yet been peer-reviewed by outside scientists and the study remains ongoing.