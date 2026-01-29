Monster-Mania Con returns with ‘Stranger Things’ stars among event guests

Monster-Mania Con is bringing a mix of horror icons, cult favorites and “Stranger Things” talent back to South Jersey this spring.

The long-running horror and pop culture convention returns to Cherry Hill from March 6-8, taking over the DoubleTree by Hilton for a weekend of celebrity guests, autograph sessions, panels and memorabilia.

Among this year’s headliners is Linda Hamilton, who appeared in the final season of “Stranger Things” and is best known for her role as Sarah Connor in the “Terminator” film franchise. Hamilton is scheduled to appear Friday and Saturday and will reunite with her “Terminator 2” co-star Edward Furlong for a joint photo opportunity.

Also appearing throughout the weekend is Cara Buono, who played Karen Wheeler on “Stranger Things” and is also known for her work on “The Sopranos.”

Photo Credit/Colly Babs Special effects makeup artist, director and producer Greg Nicotero with his Walking Dead props at a previous Monster Mania-Con.

The guest lineup extends beyond “Stranger Things,” with appearances scheduled from Skeet Ulrich, known for “Scream” and “The Craft,” Thomas Jane, who starred in “The Punisher” and “The Mist,” and Elisabeth Shue, whose career includes “The Karate Kid,” the “Back to the Future” sequels and “Adventures in Babysitting.”

Additional guests include Katie Featherston and Micah Sloat from the “Paranormal Activity” film series, along with Rohan Campbell, who starred in “Halloween Ends” and the recent “Silent Night, Deadly Night” remake. Organizers say more guests will be announced ahead of the event.

In addition to celebrity appearances, Monster-Mania Con will feature a large dealers room offering collectibles, posters and genre art, along with panel discussions and special programming. Scheduled events include a costume contest and a charity auction benefiting Save a Yorkie Rescue.

Show hours are scheduled for 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets range from about $40 for single-day passes to roughly $150 for VIP options. Children 10 and under are admitted free with a paying adult.

March 6-8, 2026

Doubletree by Hilton Hotel

2349 Marlton Pike

Cherry Hill Township, NJ 08002

Tickets range $40-$150

