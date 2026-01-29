More Events:

January 29, 2026

Monster-Mania Con returns with 'Stranger Things' stars among event guests

The three-day horror and pop culture convention returns to Cherry Hill in March with celebrity guests, panels and special events.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Conventions Horror
A “Scream”-themed photo setup at a past Monster-Mania Con Photo Credit/Melissa Nicole Miller

A “Scream”-themed photo setup at a past Monster-Mania Con. The Cherry Hill event returns March 6–8 with celebrity guests from film and television.

Monster-Mania Con is bringing a mix of horror icons, cult favorites and “Stranger Things” talent back to South Jersey this spring.

The long-running horror and pop culture convention returns to Cherry Hill from March 6-8, taking over the DoubleTree by Hilton for a weekend of celebrity guests, autograph sessions, panels and memorabilia.

Among this year’s headliners is Linda Hamilton, who appeared in the final season of “Stranger Things” and is best known for her role as Sarah Connor in the “Terminator” film franchise. Hamilton is scheduled to appear Friday and Saturday and will reunite with her “Terminator 2” co-star Edward Furlong for a joint photo opportunity.

Also appearing throughout the weekend is Cara Buono, who played Karen Wheeler on “Stranger Things” and is also known for her work on “The Sopranos.”

Monster Mania Con 1Photo Credit/Colly Babs

Special effects makeup artist, director and producer Greg Nicotero with his Walking Dead props at a previous Monster Mania-Con.


The guest lineup extends beyond “Stranger Things,” with appearances scheduled from Skeet Ulrich, known for “Scream” and “The Craft,” Thomas Jane, who starred in “The Punisher” and “The Mist,” and Elisabeth Shue, whose career includes “The Karate Kid,” the “Back to the Future” sequels and “Adventures in Babysitting.”

Additional guests include Katie Featherston and Micah Sloat from the “Paranormal Activity” film series, along with Rohan Campbell, who starred in “Halloween Ends” and the recent “Silent Night, Deadly Night” remake. Organizers say more guests will be announced ahead of the event.

In addition to celebrity appearances, Monster-Mania Con will feature a large dealers room offering collectibles, posters and genre art, along with panel discussions and special programming. Scheduled events include a costume contest and a charity auction benefiting Save a Yorkie Rescue.

Show hours are scheduled for 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets range from about $40 for single-day passes to roughly $150 for VIP options. Children 10 and under are admitted free with a paying adult.

Monster-Mania Con

March 6-8, 2026
Doubletree by Hilton Hotel
2349 Marlton Pike
Cherry Hill Township, NJ 08002
Tickets range $40-$150

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.



