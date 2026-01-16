Telford man charged with raping elderly woman and burglarizing 4 houses

A 22-year-old Telford man is facing criminal charges for allegedly breaking into four homes last year and raping a woman in her 90s.

John Vernon Gray was arrested last week and is being held without bail in Montgomery County Correctional Facility, District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Towamencin Township Police Chief Timothy Troxel said Thursday. They said Gray targeted women that he presumed were living alone.

The first two burglaries took place May 10, authorities said. Gray allegedly broke into a home in the Docks Woods Senior Living Community. A 79-year-old woman woke up to find Gray attempting to enter her bedroom window at 2:25 a.m. and scared him off by screaming, authorities said.

One hour later, Gray allegedly broke into a nearby home in the Dock Woods community and raped a woman in her 90s.

At 4:30 a.m. Towmanecin Police responded to a mental health emergency about one mile from the Dock Woods community and found Gray in a suicidal state, NBC10 reported. He was taken to a hospital for mental health treatment.

The third and fourth burglaries allegedly occurred Nov. 8 in the same community. Prosecutors say a 72-year-old woman woke up at 3 a.m. to find Gray in her bedroom and attempting to lift her nightgown. He allegedly fled her house on Dock Drive when she screamed.

About 30 minutes later, Gray allegedly entered a home on Crosshill Court through a sliding glass door and began touching a 46-year-old woman. He fled when she screamed for her husband, investigators said.

Police said Gray was identified as a suspect after an analysis of his cellphone records, NBC10 reported. His DNA also allegedly matches DNA found on clothing worn by the woman who was raped.

Gray has been charged with rape, sexual assault, burglary and related offenses.

Anyone who believes they also may have been a victim is asked to contact Montgomery County Detectives at (610) 278-3385.