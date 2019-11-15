More Health:

November 15, 2019

New Jersey man, 23, saved by hypothermia after heart stopped for 12 minutes

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Health Stories Cardiac Arrest
Brad Phelps Sinai The Mount Sinai Hospital/Facebook

Brad Phelps, 23, of New Jersey, nearly died in October when he went into cardiac arrest during an indoor soccer game. His heart stopped for 12 minutes and doctors feared he would suffer brain damage, but medically-induced hypothermia at Mount Sinai Hospital saved him.

A Morristown, New Jersey, man whose heart stopped beating for 12 minutes managed to survive and stave off brain damage through medically-induced hypothermia.

Brad Phelps, 23, had gone into cardiac arrest last month during an indoor soccer game with friends, he told NBC's "Today." 

In the middle of the game, Phelps felt his knees buckle and dropped to the ground, where he become unresponsive. Friends called 911 and administered CPR, but he remained lifeless for a full 12 minutes before paramedics revived him with a defibrillator.

At Mount Sinai Hospital, doctors feared Phelps had suffered brain damage due to lack of oxygen.

Dr. Umesh Gidwani, chief of Cardiac Critical Care for The Mount Sinai Hospital, decided to lower Phelps' body temperature to about 91 degrees fahrenheit in order to slow any potential brain damage. The technique is sometimes used to treat people with cognitive problems.

When Phelps awoke a few days after his cardiac arrest, doctors were shocked to discover that he had suffered practically no mental deficit as a result of the incident.

“The trajectory of the improvements suggest that if there are any cognitive deficits, they would be so minimal," Gidwani told "Today."

Phelps grew up with a congenital heart condition known as Kawasaki disease, which primarily affects children and causes a range of symptoms that can be treated and managed, including swelling of the walls the body's medium-sized arteries. While Phelps was monitored by a pediatric cardiologist and took blood thinners during his child and teenage years, he hadn't transitioned to an adult cardiologist.

“I’ve been in pretty good cardiovascular shape,” Phelps said to "Today." “I wasn’t really off in terms of health at all.”

Because of the positive reports and symptom-free life he was leading, Phelps didn't recognize he was still at risk. Experts at Mount Sinai said this is a common issue among those who have largely overcome congenital heart problems. There is a greater need for patients to be educated about the ongoing care they should receive for these conditions.

Phelps, who is a civilian scientist with the military, said his memory has a gap and he doesn't recall going to play soccer the day of the incident.

"I’ve learned how important it is to keep constantly monitoring," Phelps said.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health Stories Cardiac Arrest Morristown New Jersey

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Report: Former Eagles RB Jay Ajayi visiting the team in Philadelphia
111519JayAjayi

Politics

Former 'Philly Drag Wars' winner Pissi Myles goes viral at first day of impeachment hearings
impeachment hearings drag queen

Women's Health

Still getting acne as an adult? There are ways to prevent it
Adult acne treatment options

Eagles

Eagles vs. Patriots: Predictions, betting odds and broadcast info for Week 11
183_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Malcolm_Jenkins_celebrates_KateFrese.jpg

Food & Drink

Tired Hands Brewing named one of 50 best U.S. breweries of the decade
Carroll - Tired Hands Brewing Company

Holiday

There's going to be a huge Ferris wheel at Christmas Village this year
City Hall Philly Holiday Tree

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved