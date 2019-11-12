More Health:

November 12, 2019

Detroit doctors perform first double-lung transplant on patient with vaping injury

Doctors at the Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit believe they have performed the first double-lung transplant on a patient with a vaping-related injury.

A patient who suffered irreparable lung damage from vaping has received a double-lung transplant at the Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, Michigan. 

The double-lung transplant is believed to be the first given to a victim of a vaping-related illness. The  health system announced the news on Monday, according to the Detroit Free Press. A news conference is planned for later today. 

The patient will not appear at the press conference, but asked hospital officials to detail his injuries and release pictures as a warning to others, according to CNN.com.

There have been 2,051 confirmed and probable lung injury cases related to e-cigarettes and vaping, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's latest count. There have been 39 deaths confirmed in 24 states, including Pennsylvania and New Jersey. 

Biologic evidence suggests vitamin E acetate may have caused at least some of the lung illnesses, though CDC officials stress that there could be multiple causes. 

Vitamin E acetate is found in various foods, dietary supplements and cosmetic products. It typically is not harmful when ingested or applied topically to the skin, officials said. But it may interfere with normal lung function when inhaled. 

