More Events:

June 27, 2026

52nd Annual Mount Gretna Outdoor Art Show brings artists, films to one of Pennsylvania's most historic towns

The Aug. 15-16 event features artists from across the country, juried independent films and the chance to explore a Chautauqua community founded in 1892.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Art Shows
Mt Gretna Outdoor Art Show Photo Credit/Kerry Royer

Mt Gretna Art Show Bubble House.

The Mount Gretna Outdoor Art Show returns Saturday, Aug. 15, and Sunday, Aug. 16, bringing artists from across the country to one of Pennsylvania's oldest Chautauqua communities.

Held among the town's tree-lined streets, the juried show features paintings, photography, ceramics, jewelry, woodworking, metalwork and other handcrafted works. Single-day admission is $15 in advance ($17 with the online processing fee) or $15 at the gate.

Art Show weekend also includes the Mount Gretna International Film Festival at the historic Mount Gretna Playhouse. The festival showcases juried short films from regional, national and international filmmakers across a variety of genres. Admission to the art show also includes access to the film festival.

About a two-hour drive from Philadelphia, Mount Gretna was founded in 1892 as a Chautauqua community and remains known for its historic cottages, wooded setting and summer arts tradition. 

52nd Annual Mt. Gretna Art Show

Aug. 15-16
Under the Trees of Old Chautauqua
Mount Gretna, PA 17064
$17 (online); $15 at gate

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Art Shows History Mount Gretna

Featured

Cross Estate - Back side of entrance

7 secret destinations to explore in NJ
Navy Yard Family Fest 4

Navy Yard Family Fest will bring music, food trucks and the Phillie Phanatic to South Philly

Just In

Must Read

Development

Ocean City designates Wonderland Pier an area in need of rehabilitation

Wonderland Pier Vote

Sponsored

Why Roxborough Memorial rehab shines

Roxborough Acute Rehab

Health Stories

Having survived colorectal cancer, this Philly woman is now speaking out against cancer disparities

cancer disparities report

Streaming

Show Philly pride by streaming these movies set in the city

Streaming guide Rocky Creed

Entertainment

Fishtown's free Under the El Bazaar returns this weekend with live art, music and food

Under the El Bazaar

Phillies

MLB trade rumors: Looking at some early OF targets, fits for Phillies

Phillies-Byron-Buxton-trade_011926

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved