52nd Annual Mount Gretna Outdoor Art Show brings artists, films to one of Pennsylvania's most historic towns

The Mount Gretna Outdoor Art Show returns Saturday, Aug. 15, and Sunday, Aug. 16, bringing artists from across the country to one of Pennsylvania's oldest Chautauqua communities.

Held among the town's tree-lined streets, the juried show features paintings, photography, ceramics, jewelry, woodworking, metalwork and other handcrafted works. Single-day admission is $15 in advance ($17 with the online processing fee) or $15 at the gate.

Art Show weekend also includes the Mount Gretna International Film Festival at the historic Mount Gretna Playhouse. The festival showcases juried short films from regional, national and international filmmakers across a variety of genres. Admission to the art show also includes access to the film festival.

About a two-hour drive from Philadelphia, Mount Gretna was founded in 1892 as a Chautauqua community and remains known for its historic cottages, wooded setting and summer arts tradition.

Aug. 15-16

Under the Trees of Old Chautauqua

Mount Gretna, PA 17064

$17 (online); $15 at gate

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