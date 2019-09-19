More News:

September 19, 2019

60,000 people move out of Philadelphia every year — here's why

Jobs are the biggest reason people leave the city, but there are other factors, too, according to a Pew survey

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Relocation Survey
Philadelphia moving out Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Most Philadelphians are not 'fleeing' the city, but rather leaving for other job opportunities elsewhere, according to new survey of 1,000 residents who left Philly between Nov. 13 and Dec. 12, 2018, conducted by Pew of Charitable Trusts.

More than 60,000 people leave Philadelphia every year, but it's not just one factor causing them to move out, according to a first-of-its-kind survey. 

Pew of Charitable Trusts reached out to 1,000 people who moved out of the city between Nov. 13 and Dec. 12 of last year. They found that there were multiple different reasons why they left, ranging from job opportunities to school options.

Half of the people who left Philadelphia proper still stayed within the greater Philadelphia region.

One thing known for sure from the data is that people are not "fleeing" from the city. Pursuit of a job opportunity was the greatest motivation for people leaving. The study found that accounted for 26% of residents who left. Of those who moved out and left the region, 44% said they did so for employment opportunities. 

Among the other reasons people said the left Philadelphia were crime and safety (14%), cost of living (12%), housing (11%), and schools (11%). People who stayed within the region but left the city commonly did so due to schools, public safety, the cost of living, and housing. 

Thirty-one percent of residents with children responded that they left the city for schools. Seventy-five percent of those who moved out of the city then went to public schools, while only 47% reported attending public school while living in Philadelphia. 

Of the 1,000 people surveyed, 70% still described Philadelphia as a good or excellent place to live. The highest ratings, 81%, came from those with moved to the city after childhood, while the lowest, 50%, came from those born in Philadelphia and those older than 50. 

But even though people mostly gave Philly with high marks, 66% said that their quality of life had improved after they moved. Thirty-eight percent reported missing many things about the city, while 42% missed just some things, and 20% said they didn't miss anything at all. 

Since this is the first survey to examine the cause of people leaving Philadelphia, there is no way to compare the data to previous motivations for leaving the city.  

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Relocation Survey Philadelphia Moving Research Pew Charitable Trusts

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Behind the scenes of 'Eagles Postgame Live,' where nothing is scripted and the arguments are real
Eagles-postgame-live-2_091919_JS

Science

USDA scientists import wasps from China to battle the spotted lanternfly invasion
Spotted lanternflies wasps china

Prevention

A Philly resident has West Nile virus – Pennsylvania's first case this year
Mosquito West Nile Virus

Eagles

Eagles vs. Lions: 5 matchups to watch
091819RonaldDarby

Food & Drink

Chef Nick Elmi releases first cookbook, 'Laurel: Modern American Flavors in Philadelphia'
Nick Elmi has new cookbook, Laurel: Modern American Flavors in Philadelphia

Food & Drink

Adults can go trick-or-treating for wine and snacks at Chaddsford Winery
Adult trick-or-treating at Chaddsford Winery

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved