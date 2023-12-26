Everything you need to know about the 2024 Mummers Parade

Thousands of marchers in feathers, glitter and face paint will ring in the new year on Tuesday, when the Mummers Parade takes over Broad Street.

The raucous New Year's Day celebration is believed to be the oldest continuous folk parade in America. The first city-sponsored Mummers Parade took place in 1901, but as the costumed revelers are quick to note, "Mummery" dates back to ancient times. Though the Philly tradition has gone through some changes over the years — like no guns — it has long featured string bands, comics, wenches and fancy brigades.

The parade returns Monday for another year of pageantry. Here's all the important info on the route, road closures and ways to watch, whether you're taking to the streets or observing from home:



Where and when does the parade start?

The festivities begin at 9 a.m. on New Year's Day. Mummers will strut along Broad Street, moving from City Hall down to Washington Avenue.

What roads will be closed during the Mummers Parade?

Traffic restrictions will go into effect early. Starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, 15th Street will be closed to southbound traffic at JFK Boulevard as parade organizers drop off and set up equipment. It will remain closed through 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

Blockades along 15th Street will extend from JFK Boulevard to Market Street beginning at 10 a.m. on Sunday and lasting through 5 a.m. on Tuesday. Additionally, Market Street will be closed between 15th and 21st streets on Sunday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Eastbound traffic will be allowed on Market to 15th streets later that afternoon.

On Monday, Broad Street between South Penn Square and Washington Avenue will be shut down from 7 a.m. until the parade ends. The following stretches will also close from 3 a.m. through the end of the parade:

• 15th Street from Arch to Chestnut streets

• Market Street from 15th to 21st streets

• Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 16th to 20th streets

• North Broad Street from Cherry Street to JFK Boulevard

• 16th Street from Chestnut to Race streets

• 17th Street from Benjamin Franklin Parkway to Ludlow Street

• 18th Street from Ludlow to Race streets

• 19th Street from Benjamin Franklin Parkway to Chestnut Street

• 1500 block of Ranstead Street

• 1300 block of Carpenter Street

• 1000 block of South 13th Street

• Chestnut Street from 15th to 18th streets

• Cherry Street from 15th to 17th streets

• Arch Street from 15th to 17th streets

• Washington Avenue from 12th to 18th streets

Are there any parking restrictions?

Between 6 p.m. on Friday and 6 p.m. on Tuesday, parking will be prohibited on the west side of 15th street between Arch and Ranstead streets. Additionally, parking will be restricted on both sides of Market Street between 15th and 21st streets and both sides of JFK Boulevard between Juniper and 20th streets from 4 a.m. on Sunday until 6 p.m. on Monday.

But most of the restrictions will take effect Monday at 2 a.m., lasting through 6 p.m. that evening. Both sides of the following streets will be temporary no parking zones, unless otherwise noted:

• Broad Street between Arch and Ellsworth streets

• Juniper Street between JFK Boulevard and East Penn Square

• South/East Penn Square between 15th and Juniper streets

• Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 16th and 20th streets

• Logan Circle (north side)

• North Broad Street between Cherry Street and JFK Boulevard

• 16th Street between Chestnut and Race streets

• 17th Street between Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Ludlow Street

• 18th Street between Ludlow and Race streets

• 19th Street between Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Chestnut Street

• 19th Street between JFK Boulevard and Market Street

• 1500 block of Ranstead Street

• 1300 block of Carpenter Street

• 1000 block of South 13th Street

• Chestnut Street between 15th and 18th streets (north side)

• Cherry Street between 15th and 17th streets

• Arch Street between 15th and 17th streets

• Washington Avenue between 12th and 18th streets

Where can I watch the parade?

Some of the best seats will be on the bleachers at City Hall. Tickets are available for purchase at the Independence Visitor Center, open every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or over the phone at 1-800-537-7676.

The Mummers Parade also will be broadcast live on MeTV2 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Longtime TV anchors (and spouses) Larry Mendte and Dawn Stensland will provide on-air commentary, alongside Megan McFarland, Dave Grzybowski and a few seasoned Mummers. Viewers can also tune in on WFMZ.com or the WFMZ+ app.

