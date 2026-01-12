Mummers string band competition is rescheduled for Jan. 31 at the Linc

The Mummers string band competition, which was canceled on New Year's Day because of high winds, has been rescheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 31, at Lincoln Financial Field.

The event will still be open to the public, and tickets are on sale now, the Philadelphia String Band Association announced in a social media post Sunday.

During the annual competition, bands featuring string, reed and percussion instruments put on 4 1/2-minute "mini musicals" incorporating props, scenery and Broadway-style choreography. It's typically held during the Jan. 1 parade, but this year officials called it off after 30-60 mph winds and snow squalls sent five people to the hospital and destroyed props during rehearsals, the association said.

The 14 string bands still marched in full costumes but without their props, as the rest of the parade continued as planned. The cancellation was the first in the event's 120-year history.

Tickets are on sale for $12.15 for general admission on the lower level and $24.30 for the club level. The event will also be broadcast on WFMZ-TV and online.

Saturday, Jan. 31

Lincoln Financial Field

1 Lincoln Financial Field Way

Philadelphia

Tickets: $12.15-$24.30