January 12, 2026

Mummers string band competition is rescheduled for Jan. 31 at the Linc

The event that's held annually during the parade was canceled this year because of 30-60 mph gusts of wind on New Year's Day.

By Michaela Althouse
This year's Mummers string band competition, which was canceled at the New Year's Day parade because of high winds, will now take place at Lincoln Financial Field on Jan. 31. Above, a string band performs on South Broad Street during a past Mummers Parade.

The Mummers string band competition, which was canceled on New Year's Day because of high winds, has been rescheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 31, at Lincoln Financial Field

The event will still be open to the public, and tickets are on sale now, the Philadelphia String Band Association announced in a social media post Sunday. 

During the annual competition, bands featuring string, reed and percussion instruments put on 4 1/2-minute "mini musicals" incorporating props, scenery and Broadway-style choreography. It's typically held during the Jan. 1 parade, but this year officials called it off after 30-60 mph winds and snow squalls sent five people to the hospital and destroyed props during rehearsals, the association said. 

The 14 string bands still marched in full costumes but without their props, as the rest of the parade continued as planned. The cancellation was the first in the event's 120-year history. 

Tickets are on sale for $12.15 for general admission on the lower level and $24.30 for the club level. The event will also be broadcast on WFMZ-TV and online

String Band Spectacular

Saturday, Jan. 31
Lincoln Financial Field
1 Lincoln Financial Field Way
Philadelphia 
Tickets: $12.15-$24.30

Michaela Althouse
