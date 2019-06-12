Five inmates with mumps quarantined at New Jersey county jail

The Bergen County Jail in New Jersey is on lockdown after five inmates were diagnosed with mumps.

The first case was discovered on Monday, and since then four other inmates have been diagnosed based on symptoms, officials said on Tuesday. They are waiting for test results to confirms the mumps diagnosis.

At a press conference, Bergen County Executive James Tedesco said that no one on staff is showing signs of infection. They will be giving out 1,000 doses of MMR vaccines to the staff and inmates.

Due to the quarantine, no new inmates will be accepted into the North Jersey jail for at least 25 days. Inmates expected for release on Wednesday will be inoculated as the investigation continues.

During the lock down, the county jail will allow for visitations from visitors and attorneys. Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton adds, "However, it's going to be in a controlled environment where there'll be no access to the inmates."

According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, mumps is highly contagious disease caused by a virus. The disease is most recognizable by the swelling it causes to the salivary glands under the ears on one or both sides of a person's head. Mumps symptoms often begin with fever, headache, muscle aches, lethargy, and loss appetite. Symptoms usually appear 16-18 days after infection.

Philadelphia has experienced mumps outbreaks at several local schools this spring, including University of Pennsylvania, Drexel University, Abington Senior High School, and West Chester University. Temple University experienced the most extensive outbreak with over 140 cases diagnosed by April.

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.