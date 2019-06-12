More News:

June 12, 2019

Five inmates with mumps quarantined at New Jersey county jail

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Prisons Mumps
New Jersey prison on lockdown from mumps Bart Boatwright /The Greenville News via USA TODAY NETWORK

The Bergen County Jail in New Jersey is on lockdown after five inmates were diagnosed with mumps.

The Bergen County Jail in New Jersey is on lockdown after five inmates were diagnosed with mumps.

The first case was discovered on Monday, and since then four other inmates have been diagnosed based on symptoms, officials said on Tuesday. They are waiting for test results to confirms the mumps diagnosis. 

At a press conference, Bergen County Executive James Tedesco said that no one on staff is showing signs of infection. They will be giving out 1,000 doses of MMR vaccines to the staff and inmates.  

Due to the quarantine, no new inmates will be accepted into the North Jersey jail for at least 25 days. Inmates expected for release on Wednesday will be inoculated as the investigation continues. 

During the lock down, the county jail will allow for visitations from visitors and attorneys. Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton adds, "However, it's going to be in a controlled environment where there'll be no access to the inmates." 

According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, mumps is highly contagious disease caused by a virus. The disease is most recognizable by the swelling it causes to the salivary glands under the ears on one or both sides of a person's head. Mumps symptoms often begin with fever, headache, muscle aches, lethargy, and loss appetite. Symptoms usually appear 16-18 days after infection. 

Philadelphia has experienced mumps outbreaks at several local schools this spring, including University of Pennsylvania, Drexel University, Abington Senior High School, and West Chester University. Temple University experienced the most extensive outbreak with over 140 cases diagnosed by April. 

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prisons Mumps New Jersey Prisoners Quarantine Vaccines

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Malcolm Jenkins opens up about desire for new contract, says he won't skip Eagles training camp
Malcolm-Jenkins_061119_usat

Election 2019

Here are the write-in votes from across the Philly suburbs in the May primaries
Captain Marvel

Music

Meek Mill dropping new summer music in 'a few weeks'
meek mill new hearing

Opinion

Natalie Egenolf: Raptors fans are pathetic; and which team wins a Philly Dodgeball Royal Rumble
Raptors-fans-NBA-Finals-061119_USAT

Senior Health

Pennsylvania receives 'F' grade for nursing home facilities, new report says
Pennsylvania worst nursing homes ranked

Odd News

Song written for Pennsylvania man who claims tornadoes are caused by traffic circles
Band Steele Tornados

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved