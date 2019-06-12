More Health:

June 12, 2019

Guardrails: The secret sauce of sustainability

June is a 'tsunami of motivation' for men over 50 aspiring to live healthy

Louis Bezich
By Louis Bezich
PhillyVoice Contributor
Men's Health 50-Plus Men
Senior Basketball 06122019 www.seniorguidance.org/via Flickr Creative Commons, CC by 2.0

.

In a recent Instagram message, I characterized June as a “tsunami of motivation” for men aspiring to live healthy, especially those over 50.

With graduations, weddings, the start of family vacation season, and of course, Father’s Day all in season, I suggested that this alignment of emotional inspiration can highlight a man’s most-valued relationships and help jump-start a healthy lifestyle. With a man’s “why” more outwardly visible and connected to his priorities, such triggers have the potential to drive new behaviors well beyond a vague New Year’s resolution.

So, whether you’ve been moved by these triggers or your commitment to start living healthy is a desire to look good this summer, what’s it going to take to keep on track, stay focused and stick with the program? How will you ensure that you eat 5 servings of fruits and vegetables a day and get at least 30 minutes or more of exercise 5 times per week? What’s the secret sauce of sustainability? In a word, guardrails.

MORE 50-PLUS MEN: Father’s Day is near: Seize the moment with (tough) love

The healthy-living men I studied utilize habits routines and rituals – what I call their guardrails – to stay on course. Over time, they get into a positive rhythm which reinforces their practices. They feel good, look good and have more energy to pursue their social agenda; they have fun. Health and happiness converge fueling their commitment and sustaining their lifestyle.

What do these habits routines and rituals look like? It’s really up to you. As long as you’re able to meet the benchmarks for diet and exercise you can tailor a routine that fits your needs. You could be a morning person or perhaps, you’re better suited to team up with a spouse or friend. Whatever it takes. It’s about consistency and micromotivators, the core of the guardrails, that make all the difference. Here’s what I mean.

MY MORNING MICROMOTIVATORS

My alarm goes off at 4 a.m. (assuming I’ve hit the sack by no later than 9:30 p.m.). I shave, have a cup of coffee, check the headlines and take a look at the email from overnight. My wife is asleep so I’ve got the house to myself.

One of my big micromotivators is the 30 minutes or so each morning where I can enjoy that coffee, think about the day ahead and start my to-do list for the day (yes, I’m a chronic list maker). I love it. I feel prepared and ready to tackle the world. It’s then off to the gym which is less than 5 minutes away (a key factor). Now this routine has nothing directly to do with diet or exercise, it's an adjacency to the process of getting up and out to the gym, but it’s a huge micromotivator and guardrail for me, one that adds a positive dimension to what otherwise might be a real tedious process.

THE EXERCISE ROUTINE

At the gym it's micromotivator number two. My exercise routine is just a little more palatable when I listen to the morning news, typically public radio but sometimes KYW. Clearly, I’m a news geek, but it works for me and gets me through what’s grown to about a 90-minute workout: weights and 15 minutes of treadmill cardio on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 30-minutes of cardio on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. There’s some form of abdominal work every day. Sunday is a flex day for either additional cardio or make-up for a day I missed.

Sound anal? I like to think of it as being in rhythm. Much like we label a baseball pitcher who is tossing a great game or a basketball player who is hitting his or her jump shots as being “in rhythm,” I see my routine as just that. It feels natural.

A HEALTHY BREAKFAST

After the gym it's home to grab breakfast. Typically, it’s one-minute oatmeal with a little almond butter mixed in and occasionally some bananas or blueberries for good measure. It’s an installment on my daily dose of fruits and vegetables. Until recently, I was able to get a green drink (spinach, kale etc.) at a local coffee shop, however, the shop closed so I’m in the process of perfecting the art of making my own green drink to wash down the oatmeal. After breakfast it’s a quick shower and off to work.

Have the events in June got you inspired? Looking for the infrastructure to build a healthy lifestyle? Create your own guardrails, find your micromotivators and get into rhythm. It’s a cycle that will change your life.

Louis Bezich, senior vice president of strategic alliances at Cooper University Health Care, is author of "Crack The Code: 10 Proven Secrets that Motivate Healthy Behavior and Inspire Fulfillment in Men Over 50."

Louis Bezich

Louis Bezich
PhillyVoice Contributor

Read more Men's Health 50-Plus Men South Jersey Fitness Exercise Healthy Living Healthy Eating

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Natalie Egenolf: Raptors fans are pathetic; and which team wins a Philly Dodgeball Royal Rumble
Raptors-fans-NBA-Finals-061119_USAT

Election 2019

Here are the write-in votes from across the Philly suburbs in the May primaries
Captain Marvel

Music

Meek Mill dropping new summer music in 'a few weeks'
meek mill new hearing

Eagles

Eagles have their core locked up long-term: Defense edition
061019BrandonGraham

Senior Health

Pennsylvania receives 'F' grade for nursing home facilities, new report says
Pennsylvania worst nursing homes ranked

Odd News

Song written for Pennsylvania man who claims tornadoes are caused by traffic circles
Band Steele Tornados

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved