More Health:

March 21, 2019

West Chester University student gets mumps after visiting Temple campus

No other cases have been reported at the Chester County school

John Kopp
By John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff
Illness Mumps
West Chester University Smallbones /Wikimedia Commons

West Chester University.

A West Chester University student has been diagnosed with the mumps, university officials said on Thursday.

The student, who lives off-campus, recently had visited Temple University, where a mumps outbreak has infected as many as 74 people

No other mumps cases have been reported at West Chester, nor have any other students reported symptoms, officials said.

MORE ON MUMPS: Expanding mumps outbreak at Temple University likely just beginning

The West Chester student was tested for mumps on Monday by the university's Student Health Services, officials said. Test results confirmed the disease as mumps.

The student has remained in isolation away from campus as directed, officials said.

The Chester County Health Department is contacting roommates of the student to recommend they receive a booster to the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine, university officials said.

  • WHAT ARE MUMPS?
  • Mumps is a viral infection that primarily affects saliva-producing glands near your ears, and can cause painful swelling in the glands, according to MayoClinic.org
  • Other symptoms include fever, headache, swollen jaw, weakness and fatigue, muscle aches and loss of appetite
  • Mumps is highly contagious for about nine days after symptoms appear
  • Complications, such as hearing loss, are potentially serious but rare
  • There's no specific treatment for the disease; the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine is the best protection

University officials emailed a letter Thursday to students, faculty and staff advising them of the situation. 

West Chester students who display symptoms of mumps are advised to contacted Student Health Services. In addition to a swollen jaw and cheeks, mumps symptoms include fever, muscle aches, lethargy and loss of appetite.

Mumps is passed through saliva and respiratory secretions. Symptoms typically appear 16 to 18 days after exposure. But the disease can be transmitted up to two days before symptoms first appear and is considered contagious for up to nine days after presenting symptoms.

Temple is the latest college campus to have a mumps outbreak in recent years. Outbreaks also have occurred at Penn State University, the University of Iowa and the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

There are only a few hundred mumps cases in the United States every year, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There were about 186,000 annual cases prior to 1967, when the U.S. mumps vaccination program began. 

Follow John & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @WriterJohnKopp | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add John's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.


John Kopp

John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff

john@phillyvoice.com

Read more Illness Mumps West Chester University Public Health Diseases Health News Temple University

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Fitness

We tried it: A kettlebell-infused barre class in Manayunk
Carroll - Kettlebarre at Wall Cycling Studio

Controversies

Paralegal: Center City law firm fired me for complaining about sexual harassment, bullying
Veronica Fortunato

Entertainment

Here are the best FCC complaints on Adam Levine's nudity at the Super Bowl
Adam Levine at the Super Bowl

Food & Drink

This is when the Mutter Museum's pop-up beer garden returns
Carroll - Mutter Museum

Food and Drink

St. Joe's professor lauds Newark, Pittsburgh as homes of exceptional European cuisine, skips Philly
PierogieEggTart

Eagles

NFC East free agency grades: Landover, MD team edition
032019BruceAllen

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved