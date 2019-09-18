More Events:

September 18, 2019

Solve a murder mystery at the Franklin Institute's Clue-themed event

The next Science After Hours is Tuesday, Sept. 24

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Parties Franklin Institute
Carroll - The Franklin Institute Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The Franklin Institute Science Museum.

The next Science After Hours at the Franklin Institute will have a theme based on the popular board game Clue.

Attendees will be given a sheet of clues when they enter the museum and must try to solve a murder mystery. Museum staff will also act as suspects and interact with guests to provide them with hints.

RELATED: "The Worst-Case Scenario: Survival Experience" opening at the Franklin Institute

There will be science demonstrations and activities throughout the museum, too.

Guests can learn about poisons, discover how the latest 3D laser scanning technology is used at crime scenes, witness the process used to analyze DNA and master the secrets of body language analysis to find out how to detect a liar.

Bars will be scattered throughout for attendees to purchase beer, wine and cocktails while hunting for clues, taking science lessons and exploring the exhibits.

Tickets to attend are $25. Museum members get a $5 discount. All attendees must be 21 or older.

The event will take place Tuesday, Sept. 24. from 7 to 10 p.m.

Science After Hours: Clue

Tuesday, Sept. 24
7-10 p.m. | $25 per person ($20 for members)
Franklin Institute
222 N. 20th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Parties Franklin Institute Philadelphia Murder Mystery Science

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Should the Eagles have interest in trading for Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey?
091719JalenRamsey

Science

USDA scientists import wasps from China to battle the spotted lanternfly invasion
Spotted lanternflies wasps china

Prevention

A Philly resident has West Nile virus – Pennsylvania's first case this year
Mosquito West Nile Virus

Eagles

What they're saying: A pair of Eagles trade rumors and the fallout from the loss to Falcons
Wentz-Sudfeld_091619_usat

Food & Drink

Chef Nick Elmi releases first cookbook, 'Laurel: Modern American Flavors in Philadelphia'
Nick Elmi has new cookbook, Laurel: Modern American Flavors in Philadelphia

Festivals

Fall Fest at Spruce Street Harbor Park features tons of free activities
Spruce Street Harbor Park

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved