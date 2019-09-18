Solve a murder mystery at the Franklin Institute's Clue-themed event

The next Science After Hours at the Franklin Institute will have a theme based on the popular board game Clue.

Attendees will be given a sheet of clues when they enter the museum and must try to solve a murder mystery. Museum staff will also act as suspects and interact with guests to provide them with hints.

There will be science demonstrations and activities throughout the museum, too.

Guests can learn about poisons, discover how the latest 3D laser scanning technology is used at crime scenes, witness the process used to analyze DNA and master the secrets of body language analysis to find out how to detect a liar.

Bars will be scattered throughout for attendees to purchase beer, wine and cocktails while hunting for clues, taking science lessons and exploring the exhibits.



Tickets to attend are $25. Museum members get a $5 discount. All attendees must be 21 or older.



The event will take place Tuesday, Sept. 24. from 7 to 10 p.m.

