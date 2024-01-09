More Events:

Museum of the American Revolution celebrates MLK this weekend with poetry, theater performances

Additionally, Franklin Square and the Betsy Ross House are collecting winter clothing donations for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Saturday through Monday — Martin Luther King Jr. Day — the Museum of the American Revolution will celebrate MLK's legacy with theatrical performances, pop-up talks and hands-on activities.

All weekend long, the Museum of the American Revolution will host special activities to honor the life, service and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

From Saturday, Jan. 13, through Monday, Jan. 15 — the federal holiday Martin Luther King Jr. Day — the Old City history museum will celebrate King through theatrical performances, pop-up talks and a poetry project. All MLK Weekend activities are included with a regular museum admission.

RELATED: Broadway musical 'Ain't Too Proud' to make Philly debut in January

Visitors can participate in the Community Engagement Wall, located in the museum's first-floor rotunda, by sharing a note about how they plan to ignite change and embrace equality in their communities. Also available is a poetry activity based on the work of Phillis Wheatley, the first published African American female poet, in the Revolution Place discovery center.

Theatrical performances will depict the life of Elizabeth Freeman, a Massachusetts woman who sued for her freedom from enslavement in 1781 and won. All weekend long, guests can attend talks and hands-on activities dealing with topics like protests in 18th century America, the roles of women of African descent in the Revolutionary era and voting rights for New Jersey's women and people of color from 1776-1807.

People who can't make it to the museum this holiday weekend can check out "Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the Promises of the American Revolution," the museum's online resource that outlines how King invoked themes of the American Revolution in his speeches and writings calling for civil and economic rights.

Also happening this MLK Service Weekend, Franklin Square and the Betsy Ross House will accept donations of winter clothing. Saturday through Monday, both locations will take new scarves, hats and gloves, which will be donated to people experiencing homelessness in Philadelphia via Bethesda Project, a local nonprofit. Each donator will receive either a free ride on Franklin Square's Parx Liberty Carousel or free admission to the Betsy Ross House.

MLK Weekend at the Museum

Saturday, Jan. 13, through Monday, Jan. 15
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Ticket prices vary
Museum of the American Revolution
101 S. Third St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

