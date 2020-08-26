More Events:

August 26, 2020

National Constitution Center's new exhibit explores the 19th Amendment

The museum is offering a series of free resources and programs in honor of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment

Allie Miller
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Courtesy of/National Constitution Center

On Wednesday, the National Constitution Center is presenting a series of free resources and programs, including live tours of the new exhibit 'The 19th Amendment: How Women Won the Vote.'

Philadelphia's National Constitution Center is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment on Wednesday.

Through 3 p.m., there will be different online activities, including a tour through Facebook Live of the new exhibit "The 19th Amendment: How Women Won the Vote."

Viewers will get an up-close look at some of the artifacts on display, including a ballot box used to collect women’s votes in the late 1800s.

"Tracing the triumphs and struggles that led to the ratification of the 19th Amendment, the exhibit features some of the many women who transformed constitutional history—including Sojourner Truth, Alice Paul, and Ida B. Wells—and will allow visitors to better understand the long fight for women’s suffrage," states the National Constitution Center.

No on-site guided tours of the exhibit are being offered, but those interested can still check it out in person. Tickets to the National Constitution Center are free through Sept. 5 due to a partnership with PECO. Timed tickets still must be reserved in advance.

Other online happenings taking place Wednesday include a special Kids Town Hall at noon on Zoom. Viewers can meet some of the women featured in the exhibit. The historical women will share their experiences, and also answer audience questions. Advanced registration is encouraged.

There also are downloadable resources available for those who wish to learn more about the 19th Amendment.

The museum is currently open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday for in-person visitors at its building located at 525 Arch St.

