More Events:

April 04, 2019

Old City's Ardiente giving away free edamame and black truffle empanadas

Celebrate National Empanada Day in Old City

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Deals
National Empanada Day at Ardiente Courtesy of/Mike Prince

Ardiente's empanadas are filled with edamame, black truffle and shallots.

If you're a fan of empanadas, those delicious savory stuffed pastries, you should have the date April 8 circled in big red marker on your calendar. 

Why? Because it's National Empanada Day.

RELATED: Don't miss $1 empanada happy hour at Cuba Libre

To celebrate, Old City's Ardiente will give away complimentary orders of empanadas to all guests on Monday beginning at 5 p.m.

The Ardiente Empanadas, which come two per order, are filled with edamame, black truffle and shallots. The dish is usually only available during weekend brunch, but the restaurant is making an exception for the "holiday."

Ardiente is open for dinner from 5 p.m. to midnight Monday through Saturday.

National Empanada Day

Monday, April 8
Beginning at 5 p.m. | Free empanadas
Ardiente
33 S. Second St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Deals Philadelphia Restaurants Free

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles should trade for Browns RB Duke Johnson
040419DukeJohnson

Courts

Tech 9 was to be arraigned on child porn charges the day after his death
tech 9 child porn charges

Events

The Bourse is honoring 'Fearless Femmes' this First Friday
Carroll - The Philadelphia Bourse Lalo

Phillies

MLB Power Rankings Roundup: The Phillies are (mostly) on top of the baseball world
Bryce-Harper-Jean-Segura_040319_Phillies

Health News

FDA warns public that seizures are a potential side effect of vaping, launches investigation
e-cigarette sipa

Fitness

Center City's free workout program returns to Dilworth Park
Carroll - Dilworth Park

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved