Old City's Ardiente giving away free edamame and black truffle empanadas

If you're a fan of empanadas, those delicious savory stuffed pastries, you should have the date April 8 circled in big red marker on your calendar.

Why? Because it's National Empanada Day.

To celebrate, Old City's Ardiente will give away complimentary orders of empanadas to all guests on Monday beginning at 5 p.m.

The Ardiente Empanadas, which come two per order, are filled with edamame, black truffle and shallots. The dish is usually only available during weekend brunch, but the restaurant is making an exception for the "holiday."



Ardiente is open for dinner from 5 p.m. to midnight Monday through Saturday.



National Empanada Day

Monday, April 8

Beginning at 5 p.m. | Free empanadas

Ardiente

33 S. Second St., Philadelphia, PA 19106



