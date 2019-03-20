Don't miss $1 empanada happy hour at Cuba Libre

The best way to spend National Empanada Day is at Cuba Libre. The restaurant celebrates by serving empanadas for $1 each during happy hour.

Fans of the stuffed pastry can stop by between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Monday, April 8, to get the deal. It will be offered exclusively at the 30-seat bar/lounge area.

There will be three different $1 empanadas available, all served with aji-sour cream dipping sauce.

• Del Campo – Pulled pork, roasted poblano, charred tomatoes

• Picadillo – Cienfuegos-style ground beef, potatoes, Manzanilla olives and raisins

• De la Casa – Hand-chopped chicken, corn, pepper jack cheese

Pair your empanadas with one of the happy hour drink specials, like the $5 classic mojito.

National Empanada Day

Monday, April 8

4-7 p.m. | $1 empanadas at the bar

Cuba Libre Restaurant and Rum Bar

10 S. Second St., Philadelphia, PA 19106



