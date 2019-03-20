More Events:

March 20, 2019

Don't miss $1 empanada happy hour at Cuba Libre

Did you know National Empanada Day is a thing?

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Cuba Libre will host an empanada happy hour on April 8.

The best way to spend National Empanada Day is at Cuba Libre. The restaurant celebrates by serving empanadas for $1 each during happy hour.

Fans of the stuffed pastry can stop by between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Monday, April 8, to get the deal. It will be offered exclusively at the 30-seat bar/lounge area. 

There will be three different $1 empanadas available, all served with aji-sour cream dipping sauce.

• Del Campo – Pulled pork, roasted poblano, charred tomatoes
• Picadillo – Cienfuegos-style ground beef, potatoes, Manzanilla olives and raisins
• De la Casa – Hand-chopped chicken, corn, pepper jack cheese

Pair your empanadas with one of the happy hour drink specials, like the $5 classic mojito.

National Empanada Day

Monday, April 8
4-7 p.m. | $1 empanadas at the bar
Cuba Libre Restaurant and Rum Bar
10 S. Second St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

