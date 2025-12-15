Coffee and wine bar to open in the Navy Yard in early 2026

The Navy Yard is getting a new coffee and wine bar, courtesy of a local e-commerce brand.

Happy Bear Coffee Company will open its first physical location at the office park in early 2026, the Navy Yard's developers announced Monday. The online retailer, which sells coffee beans from around the world, is leasing a 3,036-square-foot space on the ground level of the multi-tenant lab building at 1200 Normandy Place.

Along with specialty coffee, Happy Bear plans to serve wine and dishes from Carlino's Specialty Foods. The West Chester-based company will supply soups, salads, sandwiches, flatbreads and breakfast items, plus tomato pie and other grab-and-go options.

"We wanted to create a place that feels like a daily ritual and a small retreat all in one," Happy Bear co-founder Dan Kredensor said in a statement. "With Carlino’s expertise as one of our culinary partners, we’re building a café that brings together wonderful specialty coffee, great flavors, and a welcoming atmosphere, right in the heart of the Navy Yard’s most exciting new district."

Renderings from RHJ Associates, the King of Prussia architecture firm tackling the project, show a mix of bar, couch and table seating clustered around a long coffee counter and an adjacent bar stocked with wine bottles. The Happy Bear logo is stamped on doors and glass partitions throughout the space.

Provided image/RHJ Associates Another rendering from RHJ Associates shows the Happy Bear coffee counter and adjacent wine bar.

The company launched in 2023 as a passion project from two coffee-obsessed friends, Kredensor and Frank Orman. They donate 5% of every online purchase to a charity of the customer's choosing, ranging from the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation to Human Rights Watch.

When the Happy Bear bar opens, it will expand the scattershot food and drink options at the Navy Yard. The development currently hosts a seasonal rotation of food trucks, DiNic's Roast Pork & Beef and the Vetri venture Gatehouse. Jharoka cafe and a multi-station food court are also located in Building 543 on URBN's corporate campus. The Courtyard by Marriott operates a bistro at its Intrepid Avenue hotel, too.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Have a news tip? Let us know.