July 06, 2024

Report: Sixers to waive Paul Reed

With his contract non-guaranteed for this upcoming season, the Sixers have waived Paul Reed.

By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
The Sixers are parting ways with Paul Reed.

The Bball Paul era is over after four seasons.

The Sixers will waive big man Paul Reed, per a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Reed's contract was non-guaranteed for its remaining two seasons.

Reed, 25, was a fan favorite in Philadelphia for his high-energy play, but that also came with gaffes and awkward moments that balanced things out for the backup center.

With Andre Drummond now in Philly as the unquestioned No. 2 behind Joel Embiid and the heightened level of stability he brings, the writing was on the wall for Reed. The fact that the Sixers used a second-round pick on athletic big Adem Bona also did not help matters for Reed's future in Philly.

Shamus Clancy
