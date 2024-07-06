Report: Sixers to waive Paul Reed

The Bball Paul era is over after four seasons.

The Sixers will waive big man Paul Reed, per a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Reed's contract was non-guaranteed for its remaining two seasons.

Reed, 25, was a fan favorite in Philadelphia for his high-energy play, but that also came with gaffes and awkward moments that balanced things out for the backup center.

With Andre Drummond now in Philly as the unquestioned No. 2 behind Joel Embiid and the heightened level of stability he brings, the writing was on the wall for Reed. The fact that the Sixers used a second-round pick on athletic big Adem Bona also did not help matters for Reed's future in Philly.

Stay tuned to PhillyVoice for more Sixers offseason updates and analysis...

MORE: Sixers to sign Caleb Martin

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader