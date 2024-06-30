Report: Sixers to sign Eric Gordon to one-year deal

As many await for a certain piece of news to trickle out about Paul George, the Sixers are putting in work to round out the edges of their roster. According to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic, the team is signing veteran shooting guard Eric Gordon to a one-year contract.

According to Kyle Neubeck of PHLY, the agreement between Gordon and the Sixers is for the veteran's minimum -- meaning it will have no impact on the Sixers' remaining cap space following the likely signing of George. Minimum deals can be signed at any time, regardless of a team's cap space situation, so the Sixers will exhaust their financial resources first and then sign Gordon to his deal afterwards.

Gordon, who will turn 36 on Christmas, spent last season in Phoenix, where he played 68 games (24 starts) and averaged 27.8 minutes per contest. He scored 11.0 points per game and shot 37.8 percent from beyond the arc.

Gordon, one of the most noteworthy examples in recent league history of a player buying into maximizing their three-point volume, did that under Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey, who acquired Gordon when he was General Manager of the Houston Rockets.

Gordon will not be a starter for these Sixers -- at least not on an everyday basis -- but has the requisite shooting proficiency, defensive competitiveness and secondary ball-handling ability to be a fixture of head coach Nick Nurse's bench rotation.

