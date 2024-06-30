Paul George informs Clippers he won't return, Sixers reportedly 'strong front-runners' for him

June 30, 2024
The Los Angeles Clippers put a statement on Sunday saying that Paul George will not be returning to the organization, as he has informed them that he will be signing a contract with another team.
Clippers’ statement on Paul George parting ways following a significant gap in contract talks, exploring an opt-in and trade scenario and excitement about new opportunities and greater flexibility under new CBA to field a “highly competitive team” moving forward: pic.twitter.com/Uajbail3Hk— Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) July 1, 2024
With every passing moment, it seems more likely that the Sixers are on the verge of prying the nine-time All-Star wing, acquiring the third star they have desperately craved to put next to Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed that in a Sunday evening report:
The Clippers’ exit leaves the 76ers as strong frontrunners to land Paul George on a free agent deal, sources tell ESPN. The Sixers contingent is set to meet with George in California tonight. https://t.co/gkke3FW4gc— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2024
Sixers free agency primer: Literally everything you need to know
Before this, the Orlando Magic -- thought of as the only other team besides the Sixers and Clippers to have a chance at signing George -- reportedly agreed to a three-year deal worth $66 million with two-time NBA championship wing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Unless the Magic make significant trades to reduce payroll, the Caldwell-Pope deal appears to signal that they, too, are out on George.
The Clippers are out and the Magic appear to no longer be involved in the George sweepstakes as well. You know what they say about the process of elimination...
Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam
Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice