Paul George informs Clippers he won't return, Sixers reportedly 'strong front-runners' for him

The Los Angeles Clippers put a statement on Sunday saying that Paul George will not be returning to the organization, as he has informed them that he will be signing a contract with another team.

With every passing moment, it seems more likely that the Sixers are on the verge of prying the nine-time All-Star wing, acquiring the third star they have desperately craved to put next to Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed that in a Sunday evening report:

Before this, the Orlando Magic -- thought of as the only other team besides the Sixers and Clippers to have a chance at signing George -- reportedly agreed to a three-year deal worth $66 million with two-time NBA championship wing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Unless the Magic make significant trades to reduce payroll, the Caldwell-Pope deal appears to signal that they, too, are out on George.

The Clippers are out and the Magic appear to no longer be involved in the George sweepstakes as well. You know what they say about the process of elimination...

