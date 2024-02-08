More Sports:

NBA trade rumors: Sixers are targeting Bojan Bogdanović

The latest Sixers trade rumors ahead of the deadline mention a potential deal for the Pistons' Bojan Bogdanović.

Bojan-Bogdanovic-Sixers-Trade-Deadline Bill Streicher/USA Today Sports

Could the Sixers swing a trade for Bojan Bogdanović ahead of the deadline?

The Sixers are limping into the NBA Trade Deadline have lost seven of their last eight games. Joel Embiid is sidelined following a meniscus procedure on his left knee with his timetable for return to the court to be determined. Will the Sixers go all in to maximize a potential playoff run with Embiid? Will he even be back? The organization is in an unenviable position. 

With the deadline a few hours away, a report from the Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey includes a whole host of rumors. 

Pompey writes that the Sixers are "targeting" Pistons sharpshooter Bojan Bogdanović, who's a high-volume marksman, shooting 41.5 percent from deep on 7.4 threes per game. Indiana's Buddy Hield, according to Pompey, has also been a target, but there doesn't appear to be much "traction" on that front.

Pompey also indicates that there's a belief among league executives that all three of Marcus Morris Sr., Furkan Korkmaz and Robert Covington will all be moved.

Morris and Covington came to the Sixers in the James Harden trade. Morris is a Philadelphia native and Covington is in his second stint with the team, but the latter has fallen further out of the rotation as this season has worn on. Morris has missed some time in the new year with injuries. He does, however, have a juicy salary over $17 million that makes him a likely player on the move for salary matching purposes for a higher-level, higher-salary upgrade. 

Korkmaz is the Sixers' second-longest tenured player after Embiid and has never carved out a definitive, consistent role in the third coaching regime he's played under. He's registered trade requests multiple times over the years, but remains a Sixer, for now at least. 

The clock is ticking for Daryl Morey...

