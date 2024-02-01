NBA trade deadline: Everything to know about the Sixers

We are officially just one week away from the NBA Trade Deadline, and for Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey and his front office, the pressure is on. With Joel Embiid putting together another historically dominant season, the onus is on Morey and co. to put together a roster surrounding the reigning NBA MVP that is good enough to win at the highest level.

The Sixers already have a very good team in place that has the potential to make noise in the playoffs. But when you have a player as good as Embiid, that is not good enough — no stone can be left unturned between now and the end of the transaction window, because while the Sixers are very good, they are far from the NBA's best. Any sort of incremental gains to the team's championship odds must be prioritized.

So, how exactly can the Sixers improve between now and then? Let's dive in.

What they can trade

When accounting for prior trades and the NBA's Stepien Rule — which forbids a team from being without a first-round pick in consecutive future drafts — they are armed with a few first-round picks that can be dealt.

• The Sixers can trade their own 2026 first-round pick OR the least favorable of the 2026 first-rounders of the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers and Oklahoma City Thunder.



• The Sixers can trade their own 2028 first-round pick OR the 2028 first-rounder of the Los Angeles Clippers.



• The Sixers can trade their own 2029 first-round pick OR their own 2030 first-round pick.



Additionally, the Sixers own eight second-round picks between 2024 and 2030 — and there are no limits or restrictions on how those can be dealt.

While the Sixers have been connected to many of the league's most high-profile trade pieces due to their newfound collection of picks and rumored desire to go "star-hunting," a league source suggests the team will be "patient" in its approach, even if it means they are more likely to add complimentary pieces than huge names.

As of right now, the Sixers have a full roster of 15 players, and every single one of those players is eligible to be traded. But only some are realistically moveable given the team's current standing. As financials are critical to executing any trade in the NBA, it is important to identify how much money the Sixers are actually allowed to inherit based on which player(s) they are moving in a hypothetical deal. Here are a handful of Sixers trade packages that seem feasible, accompanied by the amounts of money they would be able to inherit in trades involving said packages:

Players Total salary Tobias Harris

$49.1 million

Marcus Morris Sr.

$21.4 million

Robert Covington

$14.7 million

Furkan Korkmaz

$6.8 million

Danuel House Jr.

$5.4 million

Marcus Morris

Robert Covington

$36.1 million

Marcus Morris

Furkan Korkmaz

Danuel House $33.5 million

Marcus Morris

Furkan Korkmaz

Danuel House

KJ Martin $36.0 million Marcus Morris

Furkan Korkmaz $28.2 million

Marcus Morris

Danuel House

$26.8 million

Furkan Korkmaz

Danuel House

$12.2 million

Furkan Korkmaz

Danuel House

KJ Martin $14.6 million







Additionally, the Sixers own a trade exception worth just over $6.8 million stemming from the James Harden trade made with the Clippers at the beginning of this season.

With these numbers in mind, it is time to ask the big question: who should the Sixers actually trade for?

The best of the best

Alex Caruso, Chicago Bulls

Remaining contract: two years, $19.4 million

Caruso is as good as it gets as far as perimeter defenders go. He is truly brilliant on that end of the floor, enough to completely change the course of a game (or series). On offense, he can handle the ball and help a team get into its sets, and is shooting well over 40 percent from three-point range this season on career-high volume. A bonus of acquiring Caruso — even if doing so is costly — is that he would be around for more than just this season, and he would not encumber the team's plans to create an abundance of cap space in the upcoming offseason.

Bruce Brown, Toronto Raptors

Remaining contract: one year, $22.0 million ($23.0 million team option for 2024-25)

Brown is not the best three-point shooter there is, but he excels in most of the other facets of the game. He can defend at a high level across multiple perimeter positions — despite being listed at just 6-foot-4, he has the length and strength to guard many of the league's best wings in addition to similarly-sized guards. He provides some secondary ball-handling as well. Because he has a team option for next year, this could either be a rental or a long-term commitment, depending on how he looks throughout the rest of the regular season and playoffs. However, as the Sixers prioritize fit alongside Maxey and Embiid, a league source indicates a deal for Brown is unlikely.

Tyus Jones, Washington Wizards

Remaining contract: one year, $14.0 million

A ball-handling extraordinaire, Jones has built a reputation as an elite backup point guard, perhaps the best there is. He has been a starter for the lowly Wizards this season, but because of their position near the very bottom of the standings, one would imagine Jones and others are available. The Sixers could really use one more perimeter player who can dribble, pass and shoot, but not take away from Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. Jones fits that bill.

Buddy Hield, Indiana Pacers

Remaining contract: one year, $19.2 million

Hield is one of the single best three-point shooters in the history of the NBA. His elite stroke from beyond the arc makes him an obvious target for a Sixers team that will always covet improved floor spacing around Embiid. Hield would give the Sixers a tremendous amount of additional gravity in the half-court, while also being capable of forming an unstoppable two-man game alongside Embiid.

Kyle Lowry, Charlotte Hornets

Remaining contract: one year, $29.6 million

Lowry is near the end of his career, but still has more than enough ability to impact winning on a championship contender. He is as reliable of a ball-handler and decision-maker as they come, can play off the ball as a good three-point shooter, defends well above his listed height and has championship experience. His time in the past spent with Sixers head coach Nick Nurse cannot hurt, either.

Bojan Bogdanovic, Detroit Pistons

Remaining contract: two years, $39.0 million ($2 million guaranteed for 2024-25)

One of the league's most underrated scorers, Bogdanovic becomes especially enticing if the Sixers do end up moving Harris. He no longer moves particularly well on the defensive end, but can score at will and is a terrific three-point shooter. He would give the Sixers' offense a considerable jolt of juice because of how well-rounded he is on that end of the floor.

Monte Morris, Detroit Pistons

Remaining contract: $9.8 million

Perhaps a slightly lesser version of Jones, Morris is a terrific backup point guard option because of his reliability. He can perform all of the functions expected of a backup point guard at a high level. Morris just returned from a lengthy injury absence, but with Detroit likely selling, his fresh legs could help the Sixers.

Alec Burks, Detroit Pistons

Remaining contract: one year, $10.4 million

Many might be turned off by Burks' first stint as a Sixer, which was largely unspectacular on a team that was ultimately swept in the first round of the playoffs. But he is a legitimate scoring threat, and wing-sized ball-handlers who can get buckets are tremendously valuable at times.

Gordon Hayward, Charlotte Hornets



Remaining contract: one year, $31.5 million

The Sixers could kill multiple birds with one stone if they were to acquire Hayward. He can give them occasional scoring juice on the wing while also serving as a facilitator and playmaker for others, which is perhaps his best trait at this point in his career. Hayward is far from the All-Star he once was, but he is without a doubt still capable of helping very good teams with his array of offensive abilities.

Royce O'Neale, Brooklyn Nets

Remaining contract: one year, $9.5 million

O'Neale appears at first to be nothing more than a prototypical 3-and-D wing — not that that is an inherently bad thing — but also gives some sneaky passing and secondary creation. He is a heady player who can launch from well beyond the arc — O'Neale is a career 38.0 percent shooter from three-point range.

Delon Wright, Washington Wizards

Remaining contract: one year, $8.1 million

Wright is not as skilled offensively as some of the aforementioned guards on this list, but he is a tall and long guard who can handle the ball and defend across multiple positions. True ball-handlers at his size do not grow on trees, and Wright has improved as a shooter in recent seasons.

Kelly Olynyk, Utah Jazz

Remaining contract: one year, $12.1 million

Paul Reed has done an acceptable job as this team's backup center, but if Morey and co. wanted another option to back up Embiid, Olynyk makes sense — especially because he can also play the four alongside Embiid. Olynyk would give the Sixers an alternative option at backup center and — especially if Morris is dealt — he could also log minutes at the other big position.

Luke Kennard, Memphis Grizzlies

Remaining contract: one year, $14.6 million ($14.6 million team option for 2024-25)

Kennard is underrated these days — injuries are always an issue with him, but he is a genuinely elite three-point shooter. He is shooting the ball very well from deep this season while playing on a struggling Grizzlies team. In the last two seasons, though, when playing alongside stars — across time with the Los Angeles Clippers and Memphis Grizzlies — he has knocked down over 46 percent of his three-point tries. Putting him with Embiid and Maxey would give him a chance to put up similarly gaudy statistics.

Markelle Fultz, Orlando Magic

Remaining contract: one year, $17.0 million

Fultz has missed most of this season due to injury, but is getting healthy now and, believe it or not, could emerge as a trade option for the Sixers. The Magic have an extremely crowded population of young guards, and with Fultz on an expiring deal, it is not hard to see Orlando looking to deal him. Fultz's shooting has improved, even if it will never be where it should have been, and he is a tremendous defensive player who remains a skilled scorer.

Dorian Finney-Smith, Brooklyn Nets

Remaining contract: two years, $27.7 million ($15.3 million player option for 2025-26)

Finney-Smith is shooting 37.8 percent from beyond the arc on solid volume over the last three-plus seasons. He could be under contract for next season if he exercises his player option, but the smart money would be on him opting out and agreeing to a longer-term deal as he comes off an impressive season in which he has once again solidified himself as a reliable and valuable two-way wing.

Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz



Remaining contract: two years, $35.3 million ($6 million guaranteed for 2024-25)



Markkanen may not be the most realistic target right now, which is why he is last on this list. But if the Jazz ever decided to consider moving him, he is good enough that the Sixers should be willing to cash in all of their available assets to make him the third star alongside Embiid and Maxey. He is an outstanding three-level scorer who can play an abundance of roles on a championship-caliber team.

Goodbye, cap space

You may have noticed that nearly every option above has one year left on their contract. That is because the Sixers appear to still be intent on entering the summer of 2024 with enough cap space to sign a max player. In order for that vision to become reality, they cannot take on much long-term money at this trade deadline.

However, if they were willing to abandon those cap space dreams, their ability to improve the team increases considerably.

Dejounte Murray, Atlanta Hawks

Remaining contract: four years, $100.8 million ($31.6 million player option for 2027-28)

Murray is perhaps the highest-profile player expected to be moved this week, with early returns since his arrival in Atlanta disappointing the Hawks. Murray is a good player and would fit well as a backcourt mate for Maxey, but the fit with Embiid may be a bit murky. In any case, the Hawks will be looking for a significant haul of both players and draft picks for Murray, one would assume, and it is hard to craft an argument that he would be a worthwhile target for the Sixers given that situation. Anyways, a league source indicates the Sixers are not in on Murray at the moment.

Bogdan Bogdanovic, Atlanta Hawks

Remaining contract: three years, $51.9 million ($16.0 million player option for 2026-27)

If the Sixers are willing to take on long-term money, the sniper Bogdanovic would probably be the most sensible addition from Atlanta's roster. His outstanding three-point shooting and reliable scoring would make him a perfect fit with Maxey, Embiid and the rest of the roster.

Jordan Clarkson, Utah Jazz

Remaining contract: three years, $52.4 million

Clarkson would give the Sixers an extremely aggressive scorer off the bench. His efficiency has been down this season, but he is still a very useful offensive weapon. The Sixers are often forced to use lineups with very little offensive firepower outside of Embiid or Maxey. Adding someone who can take the initiative to create shots — even if those are mostly for themself — would help a lot.

Malcolm Brogdon, Portland Trail Blazers

Remaining contract: two years, $45 million

Brogdon fits exactly what this team needs on paper. There are only two problems: he is due to make $22.5 million next season, a hefty sum already, and he has been constantly dealing with injuries for his entire career. He would make for a great Sixer in theory. In practice, though, trading for him might be too risky of a move.

Marcus Smart, Memphis Grizzlies

Remaining contract: three years, $60.6 million

The injury-plagued Grizzlies will likely hold onto Smart, who himself is injured right now, as they gear up to try to contend next season. But everyone has a price, and Smart would be a true X-Factor for the Sixers with his defense and reliable ball-handling. Imagine the looks on the Celtics' faces if they saw Smart donning a Sixers uniform.

Dennis Schroder, Toronto Raptors

Remaining contract: two years, $25.4 million

Schroder has had a decent season in his first year in Toronto, but with the recently-acquired Immanuel Quickley seeming to be locked into their starting point guard job in the long-term, it is easy to imagine Schroder is available. He would give the Sixers some additional ball-handling and scoring, as well as another pest on the defensive end: Schroder has embraced maximizing his ability to annoy opposing guards as a defender.

Upgrades on the margins

This last group of players is made up of guys who, to varying degrees, are capable of helping the Sixers — but not necessarily at the kind of level that moves any sort of needle. It would not be ideal if one of these players became their biggest acquisition of the deadline, but that does not mean they would be incapable of improving this team.

Andre Drummond, Chicago Bulls

Remaining contract: one year, $3.3 million

The Sixers likely won't add a high-profile big who requires playing time if they can't play alongside Embiid or Reed. But bringing back Drummond would at least be entertaining. He has had an excellent season in Chicago.

Spencer Dinwiddie, Brooklyn Nets

Remaining contract: one year, $20.3 million

Dinwiddie has had the season from hell — once a player who would top this kind of list, he now finds himself likely without many trade suitors. Dinwiddie is shooting below 40 percent from the field this season.

Lonnie Walker IV, Brooklyn Nets

Remaining contract: one year, $2.0 million

Likely the more intriguing guard option out of Brooklyn, the Reading, PA native made a difference in last season's playoffs when he was a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Gary Trent Jr., Toronto Raptors

Remaining contract: one year, $18.5 million

One of the higher-volume shooters in the NBA, Trent is terrific from beyond the arc, but his ability elsewhere is questionable. Whether or not the Sixers have interest in the sharpshooter could come down to Nurse's thoughts on his experience coaching Trent in the past.

Cedi Osman, San Antonio Spurs

Remaining contract: one year, $6.7 million

Osman is not going to stun you with any of his abilities, but he is a serviceable shooter and fine defensive piece on the wing. That in itself makes him an upgrade over someone like Korkmaz, and maybe even over House as well.

Chris Boucher, Toronto Raptors

Remaining contract: two years, $22.5 million

The price point may just be too high financially, but Boucher is an interesting stretch big, if the Sixers wanted to target that archetype. The team knows all too well what he is capable of — Boucher has been lights out against the Sixers in the past.

Doug McDermott, San Antonio Spurs

Remaining contract: one year, $13.7 million

McDermott is, at the very least, a better version of what the Sixers have hoped to get out of Korkmaz in the past. His excellent three-point shooting may also make him more valuable than House. McDermott is shooting nearly 45 percent from beyond the arc for the young, rebuilding Spurs, and is also a smart cutter. He would be a nice piece to have alongside Embiid.

Mike Muscala, Detroit Pistons

Remaining contract: one year, $3.5 million

Perhaps the most realistic big-man option for Morey is the former Sixer Muscala, who has not shot the ball well at all this season but does have a track record of being a solid shooter relative to other players at the center position.

Cody Martin, Charlotte Hornets

Remaining contract: three years, $24.2 million ($0 guaranteed for 2025-26)

Martin is a similar option to Osman in that he is unspectacular, but potentially capable. He is a poor three-point shooter, however, which limits who he can play with, especially in the playoffs.

Torrey Craig, Chicago Bulls

Remaining contract: two years, $5.3 million

Craig is a battle-tested veteran who is currently on the shelf with a foot injury, but has shot a combined 39.2 percent from beyond the arc over the last season-plus. He could log minutes as a wing or as a big, giving Nurse some theoretical flexibility.

Devonte' Graham, San Antonio Spurs

Remaining contract: two years, $24.7 million ($2.8 million guaranteed for 2024-25)

Graham was once one of the brightest young guards in the league, but has since fallen out of favor. He would be an interesting buy-low candidate for someone, but the Sixers should be looking for more solid, proven players from whom they know what they are getting.

Jae'Sean Tate, Houston Rockets

Remaining contract: one year, $6.5 million ($7.0 million team option for 2024-25)

Tate is a poor shooter, which limits his viability in high-leverage situations, but has the chops to be a good player in the right role. He is a hard-nosed defender with solid athleticism.

Simone Fontecchio, Utah Jazz

Remaining contract: one year, $3.0 million

Fontecchio has been a bright spot in Utah this year, establishing himself as a great wing shooter. He has earned a major role with the Jazz, but given his status as an expiring 28 year-old wing and Utah's impending youth movement, he could theoretically become available.

Otto Porter Jr., Toronto Raptors

Remaining contract: one year, $6.3 million

Porter is far from the player he once was due to an unfortunate string of injuries, but he may be more worthy of a roster spot than someone like Korkmaz, as it is easier to imagine Porter helping a playoff team, even as strictly a regular season piece.

Kris Dunn, Utah Jazz

Remaining contract: one year, $2.5 million

Another player who has revived their career in Utah, Dunn's athleticism and intense defensive approach make him an intriguing role player. He might be a bit redundant alongside Patrick Beverley, though.

