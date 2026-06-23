New Hope and Lambertville to celebrate America's 250th birthday with a 200-drone show, fireworks and parade

New Hope and Lambertville will celebrate America’s 250th birthday with a weekend of events along the Delaware River from July 3-5. The three-day festival will bring fireworks, live music, historical reenactors and celebrations to both sides of the river.

Friday night's fireworks and drone show is expected to be one of the weekend's biggest attractions. The display will combine fireworks launched from two boats on the Delaware River with 200 drones creating patriotic images in the sky. Organizers say it will be the largest fireworks show New Hope has hosted.

Throughout the weekend, actors will portray figures from the Revolutionary War era, including George Washington, Martha Washington and Benjamin Franklin. Performances by Roxey Ballet and Music Mountain Theatre also are planned.

On Saturday, July 4, a Revolutionary-themed pub crawl will cross the bridge from Lambertville into New Hope, led by reenactors portraying George Washington, Anna Strong, Samuel Adams and a Continental Army soldier. That evening, the New Hope American Legion lot will host a concert featuring The Sam Ryan Band, Donna Summer tribute act Forever Donna and ABBA tribute band Dancing Dream.

The celebration continues Sunday, July 5, with a Freedom Parade, readings of the Declaration of Independence and a dragon boat race between teams representing America and Great Britain. Singers from Bucks County Playhouse and Music Mountain Theatre also are scheduled to perform “God Bless America” as church bells ring on both sides of the river.

Most festival events are free to attend. Admission to the July 4 concert at the New Hope American Legion lot is $10, and the Revolutionary-themed pub crawl requires a separate ticket. A full schedule and ticket information are available through the festival organizers.

July 3-5, 2026

New Hope, PA, and Lambertville, NJ

Most events are free

July 4 concert is $10

Separate ticket required for the pub crawl

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