January 04, 2026

Number of abortions in New Jersey has steadily risen since Roe v. Wade was overturned

Providers performed nearly 58,000 abortions 2024, a new report finds. Some patients are traveling from states like Texas, Florida and Georgia.

By Dana DiFilippo, New Jersey Monitor
The number of abortions performed in New Jersey have risen 21% since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022. Providers performed nearly 58,000 abortions in 2024, a new report found. This file photo from 2022 show demonstrators in New Brunswick in June 2022.

The number of abortions in New Jersey has steadily climbed since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the federal right to abortion in 2022, a new report has found.

New Jersey's abortion providers performed 4,920 abortions in June, up 21% from 4,060 in June 2022, when the nation's top court overturned Roe v. Wade in a decision known as Dobbs, according to a Society of Family Planning report released earlier this month.

Clinicians in the Garden State provided 30,540 abortions during the first half of 2025, and 57,510 abortions in 2024, up 8% from 53,290 in 2023, the report shows.

Since Dobbs, New Jersey lawmakers have codified abortion rights and enacted other protections for both patients and providers, including passing a shield law to prevent states that ban or restrict the procedure from holding out-of-state patients and their New Jersey-based providers criminally or civilly liable for abortions.

New Jersey's uptick in abortions has mirrored a trend in other states that have protected access to the procedure, as well as an overall national surge in abortions. There were 99,000 abortions on average per month across the country (totaling 591,770) for the first half of 2025, compared to 80,000 a month in 2022, data shows.

Most abortions in New Jersey still take place in person, with about 12% provided through telehealth as of June.

That's down from the national telehealth average of 27%, a figure inflated by states that ban abortion. Where abortion is banned, almost all abortions were provided under shield laws via telehealth, researchers reported. Just 5% of abortions were provided via telehealth in spring 2022, data shows.

Kaitlyn Wojtowicz, executive director of the Planned Parenthood Action Fund of New Jersey, attributed the rising abortion numbers in New Jersey at least in part to out-of-state patients coming here. Planned Parenthood has 19 health centers in the Garden State.

"Since the overturning of Roe v. Wade, abortion providers in New Jersey have stepped up to provide care to thousands of patients who are forced to leave their home states in search of abortion care," Wojtowicz said. "These patients, coming from states like Texas, Florida, and Georgia, must travel hundreds of miles to access the care they need."

Marie Tasy, who heads New Jersey Right to Life, had a different take. She said abortion is rising here because "the state keeps pouring hundreds of millions of taxpayer money into providers that perform abortions, while targeting pregnancy-resource centers that offer women real choices."

A coalition of pregnancy centers has been fighting the state since Attorney General Matt Platkin issued a consumer alert in December 2022 claiming that some centers masquerade as abortion providers in an effort to discourage visitors from seeking abortion. The fight went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court earlier this month.

The surge in abortions here "are a tragic reminder that our policies aren't just wrong — they're perverse. It's a number to be mourned, not celebrated," Tasy said.

"This administration and its party bosses have clearly failed women," she added.

New Jersey Monitor is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. New Jersey Monitor maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Terrence T. McDonald for questions: info@newjerseymonitor.com.

Dana DiFilippo, New Jersey Monitor

