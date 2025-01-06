N.J. removes bald eagles, ospreys from state endangered species list

Bald eagles and ospreys have been removed from the New Jersey endangered species list following efforts spanning more than four decades to restore their populations in the state.

Under the state's new Department of Environmental Protection rule, adopted Monday, the status of the bald eagle has changed from "endangered" to "special concern," and the osprey's status changed from "threatened" to "stable." The status upgrades are based on determinations that the populations of the birds of prey "have recovered to the point at which their survival in the state is no longer in jeopardy," according to a release by the NJDEP.

"This action is indeed a significant milestone in the history of endangered species conservation and recovery in New Jersey and is the result of the passion and commitment of many people over the past 40-plus years to restore wildlife that were on the brink of extirpation in New Jersey," NJDEP Commissioner Shawn LaTourette said in a release. "Even with this tremendous success, we will remain vigilant in our monitoring and protection of these species to ensure they continue to thrive in New Jersey."

Despite their removal from the list, the birds and their nests will still be protected from harm by federal guidelines and the New Jersey Endangered and Nongame Species Conservation Act.

Populations of both species have been able to bounce back significantly in the state through conservation programs, after they dwindled in the 1970s due to threats like habitat degradation, human disturbances and the widespread use of the synthetic insecticide DDT. The chemical, which was once used to control mosquitoes, accumulated in the fish eaten by the birds and caused them to lay thin-shelled eggs that could not withstand incubation. In 1972, the federal government banned DDT and the move helped lead to the comeback of both species.

Bald eagles in New Jersey

By the early 1980s, there was just one nesting pair of bald eagles remaining in New Jersey. Recovery efforts took off that decade, including the introduction of eagles from Canada, artificial incubation and fostering efforts. By 2012, active nests surpassed 100 for the first time in decades, and by 2022, there were 250.

In 2024, New Jersey had 293 bald eagle pairs, with 264 pairs laying eggs. Bald eagles can now be found in nearly every area of the state, with their highest numbers found along the Delaware Bay in Salem and Cumberland counties, which has protected marshlands and coastal creeks providing ideal habitats for them. The largest nesting population of bald eagles in the state can be found along the Cohansey River at Eagle Manor in Fairfield Township, Cumberland County. There are at least 13 pairs of nesting bald eagles residing in that area, and ospreys can also be seen there starting in March.

Before the new rule took effect, bald eagles were previously listed as endangered in New Jersey during their breeding season and threatened during the non-breeding season. The federal government removed bald eagles from its endangered species list in 2007, but they remain federally protected from hunters under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. They were removed from the Pennsylvania threatened species list in 2014. Last month, President Joe Biden signed a bill making the bald eagle the official national bird.

Ospreys in New Jersey

Ospreys, which are known as "fish hawks" and have been used as the mascot of Stockton University since the '70s, are usually found along the New Jersey coast where they hunt fish in marshes, creeks and bays. By the early '70s, there were only about 50 osprey nests left in the state. State biologists then began a recovery effort to place baby ospreys and eggs from nests in areas where DDT was not used as heavily into nests that had failed to produce young. They also supplied nest platforms for the birds to act as substitutes for trees that were lost as the coastline became more developed in the 1950s.

Sometimes, ospreys choose to build their nests in less conventional places — like in 2022 when a family took residence on a Golden Nugget billboard along the Atlantic City Expressway, causing the casino to leave up old signage to protect them. In 2023, the NJDEP documented a record 800 occupied osprey nests.

Ospreys, which are not listed on the federal endangered species list, are also protected from hunters by the U.S. Migratory Bird Treaty Act. Historically, ospreys were never found in large numbers in Pennsylvania, but the state's current population is the largest since European colonization, with 148 nests documented as of 2016.

While bald eagles and ospreys were removed from the list, the new NJDEP rule has added more than a dozen species to the state's endangered species list, including types of insects, fish, reptiles, birds and mammals.

"We do have more work to do and continue to face challenges, as evidenced by the addition of 30 species to the state’s endangered species list," Endangered and Nongame Species Program Chief Kathy Clark said in a release. "But with so many dedicated people and strong legislation in place, I am confident we will continue to protect our remarkable diversity of wildlife."