More Health:

December 28, 2021

New Jersey offering residents free, at-home COVID-19 saliva tests

The state has partnered with Vault Medical Services to get collection kits into the hands of anyone who believes they need to be tested

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention COVID-19
New Jersey free COVID-19 tests Kevin Wexler/NorthJersey.com

New Jersey has partnered with Vault Medical Services to provide residents with free, at-home COVID-19 saliva tests. Above is an individual being tested for COVID-19 at a testing site in Jersey City.

New Jersey is expanding its COVID-19 testing capacity as the highly-contagious omicron variant continues to spread across the state.

The New Jersey Department of Health has teamed up with Vault Medical Services to provide residents with free, at-home COVID-19 saliva tests for anyone who believes they need to be tested for the virus. Residents do not need to have coronavirus symptoms in order to receive a test kit.

Patients will first need to create a Vault account before ordering a collection kit. The patient's name, phone number and birth date will need to be provided before purchase. An email address and credit card are not required to create an account.

Vault will then send the test kit via next-day delivery to patients. A collection kit cannot be delivered to a PO Box address.

The saliva test should be completed as soon as possible after receiving the test kit. Once patients receive their kits, they will need to log into a virtual waiting room on Zoom. The test kit should not be opened before the collection session begins.

Wait times are about 15 minutes or less for a clinician and appointments are not necessary. The platform tends to be busiest in the 12 p.m. hour. Vault's operating hours are Sunday-Thursday from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Patients will then need to complete the test while being observed by a collection supervisor. Residents cannot receive their results without collecting a saliva sample in the presence of a health care professional. 

Patients cannot eat, drink, smoke or chew anything for 30 minutes before completing the test. No DNA is collected during the test.

The saliva sample then must be shipped back to the lab with a prepaid UPS box and label. The shipment will need to be dropped off at a UPS store location or direct drop box. It cannot be sent back via FedEx or the U.S. Postal Service.

Test results are likely available within 24-48 hours after the sample is received.

Residents can complete an at-home COVID-19 saliva test more than once, but the first collection kit must be returned before receiving another.

In addition to New Jersey's partnership with Vault, a new federal COVID-19 testing site will soon be coming to the state. The clinic will be set up by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as part of an effort to expand free testing resources to underserved communities.

The state health department is working with the CDC to determine the location and opening date of the testing site.

“With the recent increase in COVID-19 cases, it is imperative that we remain vigilant and provide tools for our residents to stay safe,” Gov. Phil Murphy said. “This testing site will be an invaluable means to continue mitigating the spread of the pandemic. I thank our federal partners for their continued support and commitment to keeping New Jerseyans healthy.”

The new federal testing site is part of President Joe Biden's plan to combat the spread of the omicron variant across the country. The White House's strategy also calls for the distribution of 500 million free, at-home COVID-19 tests and setting up new federal vaccination clinics.

Philadelphia provided free, at-home rapid COVID-19 test kits to residents last week ahead of Christmas. The test kits were available at several vaccination clinics across the city.

New Jersey is currently experiencing a high level of COVID-19 transmission, according to the CDC. The state recorded 10,045 new COVID-19 infections Monday. Its seven-day case average stands at 12,237, the highest-ever since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention COVID-19 Philadelphia CDC Phil Murphy Coronavirus Testing Tests New Jersey Joe Biden

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Person walking in the snow with dog

How to effectively cope with Seasonal Affective Disorder
Purchased - Lifestyle with diabetes

The difference between type 1 and type 2 diabetes

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles vs. Giants: Predictions, betting odds and more for Week 16
Jalen-Hurts-Eagles-Giants_112821_usat

Delivery

Philly startup ‘The Rounds’ delivers zero-waste products to your doorstep
Limited - The Rounds Household Staples

Investigations

Former SEPTA police officer charged with excessive use of Taser on unruly bus rider
Floyd Whitaker SEPTA Police

Health News

The biggest health trends of 2022, from gut health to sound healing
2022 health trends

TV

'The Bachelor' contestants include Penn physician, South Jersey entrepreneur
The Bachelor contestants

Holiday

Where to celebrate New Year's Eve in Philly this year, from ice skating to discos
NYE French Disco

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved