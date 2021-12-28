New Jersey offering residents free, at-home COVID-19 saliva tests

New Jersey is expanding its COVID-19 testing capacity as the highly-contagious omicron variant continues to spread across the state.

The New Jersey Department of Health has teamed up with Vault Medical Services to provide residents with free, at-home COVID-19 saliva tests for anyone who believes they need to be tested for the virus. Residents do not need to have coronavirus symptoms in order to receive a test kit.

Patients will first need to create a Vault account before ordering a collection kit. The patient's name, phone number and birth date will need to be provided before purchase. An email address and credit card are not required to create an account.

Vault will then send the test kit via next-day delivery to patients. A collection kit cannot be delivered to a PO Box address.

The saliva test should be completed as soon as possible after receiving the test kit. Once patients receive their kits, they will need to log into a virtual waiting room on Zoom. The test kit should not be opened before the collection session begins.

Wait times are about 15 minutes or less for a clinician and appointments are not necessary. The platform tends to be busiest in the 12 p.m. hour. Vault's operating hours are Sunday-Thursday from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Patients will then need to complete the test while being observed by a collection supervisor. Residents cannot receive their results without collecting a saliva sample in the presence of a health care professional.

Patients cannot eat, drink, smoke or chew anything for 30 minutes before completing the test. No DNA is collected during the test.

The saliva sample then must be shipped back to the lab with a prepaid UPS box and label. The shipment will need to be dropped off at a UPS store location or direct drop box. It cannot be sent back via FedEx or the U.S. Postal Service.

Test results are likely available within 24-48 hours after the sample is received.

Residents can complete an at-home COVID-19 saliva test more than once, but the first collection kit must be returned before receiving another.

In addition to New Jersey's partnership with Vault, a new federal COVID-19 testing site will soon be coming to the state. The clinic will be set up by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as part of an effort to expand free testing resources to underserved communities.

The state health department is working with the CDC to determine the location and opening date of the testing site.

“With the recent increase in COVID-19 cases, it is imperative that we remain vigilant and provide tools for our residents to stay safe,” Gov. Phil Murphy said. “This testing site will be an invaluable means to continue mitigating the spread of the pandemic. I thank our federal partners for their continued support and commitment to keeping New Jerseyans healthy.”

The new federal testing site is part of President Joe Biden's plan to combat the spread of the omicron variant across the country. The White House's strategy also calls for the distribution of 500 million free, at-home COVID-19 tests and setting up new federal vaccination clinics.

Philadelphia provided free, at-home rapid COVID-19 test kits to residents last week ahead of Christmas. The test kits were available at several vaccination clinics across the city.

New Jersey is currently experiencing a high level of COVID-19 transmission, according to the CDC. The state recorded 10,045 new COVID-19 infections Monday. Its seven-day case average stands at 12,237, the highest-ever since the COVID-19 pandemic began.