More Health:

December 27, 2021

The biggest health trends of 2022, from gut health to sound healing

Staying as healthy as possible will still be a priority in the new year

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Wellness
2022 health trends Angeli Wright/Asheville Citizen Times

Many people drink kombucha for its purported gut health benefits. The drink contains which contains antioxidants and probiotics. Gut health is expected to be among the top health trends of 2022.

With the end of the COVID-19 pandemic seemingly nowhere in sight, health and wellness continues to be a priority for many Americans. 

Health experts expect many people to look to improve their mental health or relationships with food and alcohol – health aspects hit hard by the pandemic – as 2022 begins amid another coronavirus surge. 

 Here are seven health trends expected to take greater shape in the new year. 

1. Gut health

Google searches for "gut health" are up by 83%, according to researchers from the international health insurance company BUPA. And they predict more people will be focusing on it in 2022, according to Country Living.

Gut health is not a new term. It describes the balance of good and bad bacteria in the gastrointestinal tract. When the gut is healthy, it has a strong percentage of healthy bacteria and immune cells to fight off harmful bacteria and other harmful pathogens such as viruses and fungi.

Too many harmful bacteria in the gastrointestinal tract can lead to serious illnesses such as irritable bowel syndrome and Crohn's disease. Poor gut health also can impact the immune system, heart and brain. So, improved gut health means improved health overall.

Diet plays a large role in the health of the digestive system. That is why it's important to eat a variety of whole foods and fresh fruits and vegetables, as well as stay away from more processed foods, experts say. Good sleep hygiene and regular exercise also is good for gut health.

2. Tracking mental health

The mental health crisis among adults and children in the U.S. has been receiving a lot of attention during the pandemic. Fear of the unknown, stress, financial worries and grief over the loss of loved ones has exacerbated an already growing problem.

Some health experts predict that people will tracking their mental health more closely in 2022. Whether it is keeping a mood journal or practicing relaxing strategies, like spending more time in green spaces or practicing self-care to reduce stress, mental health will continue to be a priority next year.

3. Mindful drinking

The connection between drinking alcohol excessively and stress can not be denied. When people use alcohol as a crutch to deal with negative emotions, it makes them more prone to binge drinking, research shows. That is why a more mindful approach to drinking alcohol can be helpful.

The annual "Dry January" trend refers to being more intentional when drinking alcohol. The idea is each time people pour a glass of wine or beer, they ask themselves why are they are drinking. It is not about completely eliminating alcohol, but more about consuming less of it.

4. Male fertility awareness

Traditionally, when a couple has had difficulty getting pregnant, the onus has been put on the woman. In recent years, however, there has been more of a recognition, according to MindBodyGreen

Reproductive health specialists say that there will be more attention paid to declining sperm counts and other issues that can affect a man's ability to have children in 2022.

5. Sound healing

Can certain sounds help us heal? That is the belief behind another expected trend. Psychoacoustics is the study of how sound is perceived and how it affects the body and mind.

Dr. Ilene S. Ruhoy, founder of the Center for Healing Neurology, told MindBodyGreen that there is a strong connection between sound and healing.

The idea is that vibrations made by instruments or vocals interact with a person's cells or brainwave frequencies to promote healing.

Whether it is the use of artificially-created personalized soundscapes or the use of sound baths, more people will be exploring how sounds can affect their health, Ruhoy and others say.

6. Plant-based diets

Plant-based eating will be an upward trend in 2022, as more people look to reduce their meat intakes, Esmee Williams, vice president of consumer and brand strategy at Dotdash Meredith, told EatingWell

She said that interest in plant-based-eating articles and meal plans were up 31% in 2021 and it is expected to grow even more as more people choose to eat healthier and more sustainably.

7. Brain-food connection

People also will be choosing more foods that are good for their brain health, Williams said. People who are worried about their risk for dementia and Alzheimers will be looking for ways to keep their brains in shape as they age.

Fatty fish, berries and green, leafy vegetables, are among the best food choices for a boost in brain power, according to Harvard Health nutritionists. They emphasize, however, that the most important strategy is to follow an overall healthy diet which "includes a lot of fruits, vegetables, legumes and whole grains."

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Wellness Philadelphia Healthy Eating Dementia Addiction Alzheimer's Brain Health Gut Health Mental Health Drinking Alcohol Fertility

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Person walking in the snow with dog

How to effectively cope with Seasonal Affective Disorder
Purchased - Lifestyle with diabetes

The difference between type 1 and type 2 diabetes

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles vs. Giants: Predictions, betting odds and more for Week 16
Jalen-Hurts-Eagles-Giants_112821_usat

Delivery

Philly startup ‘The Rounds’ delivers zero-waste products to your doorstep
Limited - The Rounds Household Staples

Government

New Jersey residents have more time to pay back utility balances, as shutoff ban is extended
New Jersey Statehouse

Illness

Don't go to the emergency room for COVID-19 tests, Philly health department says
COVID Testing ER Philly

Movies

Questlove's 'Summer of Soul' added to shortlist for Oscars
Questlove Oscars Shortlist

Holiday

Where to celebrate New Year's Eve in Philly this year, from ice skating to discos
NYE French Disco

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved