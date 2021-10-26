More Health:

October 26, 2021

Americans are drinking more during the pandemic – and liver transplants for alcoholic hepatitis are rising

U.S. dietary guidelines recommend no more than one drink a day for women and two for men

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Addiction Alcohol
Excessing drinking during pandemic Michael Gaida/Pixabay

Registration for the transplant waiting list tied to alcoholic hepatitis s and the number of deceased donor live transplants for the condition has exceeded predictions by more than 50%, a new study found.

Demand for transplants tied to alcohol-related liver inflammation has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, a trend that corresponds to a surge in heavy drinking. 

Both registrations for the national organ transplant waiting list related to alcoholic hepatitis and the number of deceased donor liver transplants for the inflammatory liver condition have been higher than their predicted volumes – by more than 50%, according a study conducted by Michigan Medicine researchers. 

Though the study was not designed to determine a cause and effect relationship, it does provide evidence of "alcoholic hepatitis associated with known increases in alcohol misuse during COVID-19," said Maia S. Anderson, a general surgery resident at Michigan Medicine. "And it highlights the need for public health interventions around excessive alcohol consumption."

Alcoholic hepatitis most commonly develops in people who consume excessive alcohol on a regular basis. Heavy drinking can lead to permanent scar tissue in the liver and other long-term damage including liver failure, if left untreated.

Previous studies have highlighted the concerning trend of excessive alcohol consumption during the COVID-19 pandemic. A study from last fall found that adults over age 30 had increased their drinking frequencies and heavy drinking episodes compared to 2019. 

Women, in particular, were drinking more. The overall frequency of alcohol consumption had increased by 14%, but it had jumped by 17% among women. Women also had increased their heavy drinking episodes – defined as having at least four drinks over two hours – by 41%.

A survey from September found that almost 1 in 5 Americans have been consuming unhealthy amounts of alcohol during the pandemic, USA Today reported, noting many Americans are using alcohol to manage pandemic-related stress. 

Other studies have indicated that American are buying more alcohol and drinking more than they were pre-pandemic. U.S. dietary guidelines recommend no more than one drink a day for women and two for men.

The researchers of this latest study analyzed 51,488 new waiting list registrations and 32,320 deceased donor liver transplants from January 1, 2016 to January 31, 2021. 

Between March 2020 and January 2021, there was a significant increase in the proportions of waiting list registration for alcoholic hepatitis compared to the same period from March 2019 to January 2020 – 227 of 9,311 registrations vs. 138 of 9,638 registrations. Similarly, the proportion of deceased donor liver transplants for alcoholic hepatitis rose from 103 of 6,263 to 185 of 6,162 over the same stretch. 

There was also a correlation between increasing waiting list registrations and deceased donor liver transplants and a spike in alcohol sales.

The study was published in JAMA Network Open.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Addiction Alcohol Philadelphia Beer Research Coronavirus Liquor COVID-19 Wine Studies Drinking

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles trade QB Joe Flacco, claim QB Reid Sinnett, cut LS Rick Lovato
Joe_Flacco_Eagles_49ers_Frese.jpg

Mental Health

For Penn Medicine cancer patients, virtual reality is a game-changer and gateway into mindfulness
Limited - Penn Medicine Department of Radiation Oncology

Addiction

Smokers who quit before age 45 nearly eliminate risk of dying from lung cancer
Quit Smoking Cancer Risk

Development

1,300-acre Philly refinery property to be redeveloped as The Bellwether District
Bellwether District Main

Arts & Culture

Rare Alexander Hamilton documents fetch nearly $600,000 at Philly auction
Alexander Hamilton auction Philly

Family Friendly

Pennsylvania SPCA, IKEA host 'Hocus Pocus' drive-in for charity
Hocus Pocus show

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved