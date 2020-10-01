More Health:

October 01, 2020

Alcohol consumption surging amid pandemic – particularly among women

Binge drinking jumped considerably from last year, study finds

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Addiction Alcohol
Alcohol consumption COVID-19 pandemic Terry Vlisidis/Unsplash.com

Americans have increased their alcohol consumption, including heavy drinking episodes, during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new study shows.

Americans have dramatically increased their alcohol consumption during the coronavirus pandemic, raising concerns that people are turning to the bottle to cope with the hardships.

Adults over age 30 have increased their drinking frequencies and heavy drinking episodes compared to 2019, a new study shows. Women, in particular, are drinking more than they did before the first stay-at-home orders took effect six months ago.

The study, conducted by the RAND Corporation with support from the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, examined the alcohol consumption of 1,540 adults between Spring 2019 and Spring 2020. 

Their overall frequency of alcohol consumption increased by 14%. Among women, drinking frequency jumped by 17%. Women also increased their heavy drinking episodes – defined as having at least four drinks over two hours – by 41%. 

"We've had anecdotal information about people buying and consuming more alcohol," said RAND sociologist Michael Pollard, the study's lead author. "But this is some of the first survey-based information that shows how much alcohol consumption has increased during the pandemic."

Researchers said the study aimed to highlight another impact of the coronavirus pandemic, noting increased drinking frequency can have dangerous effects on its participants. 

People may be using alcohol to cope with depression and anxiety – both of which have increased during the pandemic. But health experts say alcohol can make those struggles worse. 

"There is a history with events like 9/11, Hurricane Katrina, earthquakes and other catastrophes, that people then drink more, post-trauma," NIAAA Director Dr. George Koob told ABC. "Alcohol is a very effective pain killer. But when it wears off, that pain comes back with a vengeance."

The COVID-19 pandemic has stressed out many women in unique ways. 

Women often "bear the brunt of parenting, caring for children and the family," Natalie Crawford, an assistant professor of behavioral, social and health education at Emory University, told NBC News. Alcohol often is the "easiest coping strategy."

Drinking frequencies should be monitored as the pandemic continues, researchers added, noting the psychological and physical well-being of adults could be diminished if such patterns continue. 

The study's findings were published Tuesday as a research letter in the journal JAMA Open Network.

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Addiction Alcohol Philadelphia Beer Research Liquor Cocktails Women's Health Wine Studies Drinking

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Politics

Social media explodes after President Trump claims ‘bad things happen in Philadelphia’
president donald trump philly

Radio

Out of prison, Craig Carton wants to return to radio — and possibly the Philly airwaves
Chris-Carton_093020_HBO

Children's Health

Teenagers at higher risk for COVID-19 than young children, CDC finds
Children COVID-19 risk

Eagles

What they're saying: Eagles could move on from Pederson or Wentz, but Roseman is here to stay
Eagles-Carson-Wentz-Rams-loss-Kate-Frese_092020

Food & Drink

Try these locally brewed beers this fall
Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter

Food & Drink

Philly restaurants to feed poll workers on Election Day
Fuel the Polls

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved