January 07, 2022

New Jersey to deploy National Guard to nursing homes amid COVID-19 staffing shortages

Roughly 150 soldiers and airmen will be sent to more than a dozen overburdened long-term care facilities across the state

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
New Jersey National Guard nursing homes Thomas Costello/USA Today Network

The New Jersey National Guard will be deployed to help address COVID-19 staffing shortages at nursing homes. Gov. Phil Murphy earlier this week described the current staffing situation at such facilities as 'bad.'

New Jersey nursing homes overwhelmed by the recent surge in COVID-19 infections caused by the omicron variant will soon be getting a much-needed boost from the state.

Approximately 150 members of the New Jersey National Guard will be deployed to more than a dozen long-term care facilities across the state experiencing COVID-19 staffing shortages, Gov. Phil Murphy said Thursday.

The soldiers and airmen will be tasked with testing and screening nursing home staff, residents and visitors for COVID-19, as well as tending to the everyday needs of residents. Those tasks may include delivering meals and helping residents get around their facilities.

The National Guard members are undergoing training now, with work expected to commence at long-term care facilities Monday.

The deployment of National Guard troops is part of Joint Task Force COVID Guardian, an initiative established at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic to provide assistance to long-term care facilities across the state. 

New Jersey began deploying National Guard members to nursing homes in the early months of the public health crisis as part of an effort to support staff by performing non-clinical tasks.

"Time and time again, the New Jersey National Guard has stepped up to the plate throughout this pandemic,” Murphy said. “This deployment will send members of our National Guard to long-term care facilities with staffing needs and will act to protect the health and safety of long-term-care residents while the Omicron variant surges throughout the nation." 

Long-term care facilities and hospitals across New Jersey are currently experiencing major staffing shortages caused by the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, state officials said earlier this week.

"The staffing challenges, to use a technical term, are bad," Murphy said. "It's bad in both hospitals and long-term care. There's just no other way around it."

State health officials have told nursing homes and hospitals that they should expect to be without at least 30% of their employees at any given time due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

New Jersey is also working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to deploy federal strike teams to hospitals across the state. FEMA has sent cohorts of medical personnel to overburdened Pennsylvania hospitals that are coping with staffing shortages caused by COVID-19. 

President Joe Biden's plan to address the omicron variant includes sending roughly 1,000 military doctors and nurses to hospitals overburdened by COVID-19.

New Jersey is currently experiencing high levels of COVID-19 transmission, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The state recorded 33,218 new COVID-19 infections Thursday, as New Jersey's seven-day average of new coronavirus cases sits well above 30,000.

Nearly one out of every three COVID-19 tests administered in New Jersey is returning positive results, and the statewide rate of transmission sits at 1.69.

A total of 5,261 patients are hospitalized in New Jersey with COVID-19, including record-high hospitalizations in South Jersey.

There are currently 503 active COVID-19 outbreaks in nursing homes and 13,107 coronavirus cases in such facilities across New Jersey. Overall, the state has recorded 2,291 COVID-19 outbreaks and 69,938 infections in long-term care facilities since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nearly 8,800 nursing home residents and staff have died from COVID-19 complications, which accounts for 30% of New Jersey's death toll from the virus.

