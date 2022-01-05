More Health:

January 05, 2022

CDC clarifies new COVID-19 isolation guidelines, but does not add testing requirement

The new recommendations simply provide instructions for people who opt to take another test five days after symptoms

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News COVID-19
CDC Isolation Testing Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/Sipa US

The CDC stopped short of requiring a testing requirement to leave isolation following a COVID-19 infection. The new guidelines leave testing optional at day 5, but provide instructions for people who again test positive.

People who test positive for COVID-19 at the end of their five-day isolation periods should continue isolating for another five days, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says. 

The CDC added this clarification to its updated isolation guidance after it was criticized by outside medical experts for excluding a testing component in its advice on shortened isolation periods. The new recommendations were issued last week alongside a shorter quarantine period for people exposed to the coronavirus. 

However, the CDC stopped short of requiring a testing requirement to leave isolation. The new update simply offers guidance on how to respond to the results if people choose to take another test on day 5.

The guidance now says people with COVID-19 can end their isolation periods after five days if they are asymptomatic or are fever-free with improving symptoms. They are advised to continue wearing a mask in public for another five days. Previous guidelines called for a 10-day isolation period. 

If people choose to take a rapid antigen test on day 5 and the test is positive, they are advised to isolate until 10 days after their symptoms started. If the test is negative, they can stop isolating. 

The revised guidance also recommends that people who have just finished isolating avoid places where they cannot wear a mask, such as restaurants and gyms, for another five days. They should not eat around others until day 10. 

Travel is not recommended until at least 10 days after symptom onset. If people must travel between days six and 10, they should wear masks for the entire trip, the CDC says. 

"COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant have increased along with seasonal increases in influenza and other respiratory virus infections," the CDC wrote. "The potential for a large number of cases raises serious concerns about societal impact due to illness, as well as isolation and quarantine requirements."

The agency said it "has been monitoring the emerging science on when and for how long a person is maximally infectious with omicron, as well as the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines and booster doses against omicron infection. Data related to mental health effects of the pandemic and adherence to prevention interventions have also been considered."

The shortened isolation and quarantine periods cover the most infectious period of illness and takes into consideration "individual, social and well-being needs, return to work, and maintenance of critical infrastructure," the CDC said. 

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News COVID-19 Philadelphia CDC Coronavirus Testing

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - young man wearing headset and play computer video games online

How too much gaming can negatively impact your health
Purchased - A woman breastfeeding her child

The benefits and challenges of breastfeeding for new parents

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles vs. Cowboys: Five players to watch
Gardner_Minshew_Eagles_Giants_1226211_Kate_Frese136.jpg

Old City

The View at Old City’s luxury apartments offer the largest floorplans in the neighborhood
Limited - The View at Old City Patio Outdoor

Investigations

13 people die in fire inside Fairmount rowhome; 7 victims were children
Philadelphia Fairmount row home fire

Children's Health

For children with severe scoliosis, spinal fusions cause fewer complications than growth-friendly surgeries
Scoliosis in children

Education

Penn Law professor Amy Wax skewered again for claiming U.S. is 'better off with fewer Asians'
Amy Wax Penn law

Food & Drink

Bagels & Co. plans Fishtown location, further expansion in Philly
Bagels Co Glu Hospitality

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved