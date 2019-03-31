More News:

March 31, 2019

New Jersey woman kidnapped, murdered at USC by stranger posing as Uber driver

Samantha Josephson, 21, was a USC student headed to Drexel for law school

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Crime Homicide
0331StephanieJosephsonUSCUber Photo courtesy/Columbus Police Department

Police said Samantha Josephson was kidnapped and murdered by someone posing as an Uber driver in Columbus, South Carolina on Friday. Josephson is a New Jersey native and was headed to Drexel to be a law student.

The 21-year-old woman from New Jersey that went missing early Friday from the University of South Carolina was kidnapped and killed after mistaking a stranger's car for an Uber.

The Columbus Police Department announced on Saturday in a press conference that Samantha Josephson, of Mercer County, New Jersey, went missing on Friday around 2 a.m. in South Carolina. Her body was found Friday afternoon 90 miles from Columbus. 

Josephson was a senior at the University of South Carolina studying political science and headed to Drexel University next fall to study law, The State reported. 

On Friday around 2 a.m. Josephson allegedly requested a car via a ride share app in downtown Columbus after being separated from her roommates. Police said she was last seen getting in to a black Chevrolet Impala, however it was not the correct car she had called through the ride-sharing app. 


According to police, the driver of the vehicle and now a suspect, Nathaniel Rowland, 24, has been charged with her kidnapping and murder. 

USC confirmed her death on Saturday to the university community. President Harris Pastides released a statement saying, “Times like these leave me searching for words of wisdom and comfort.”

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Crime Homicide Philadelphia Drexel University New Jersey

Videos

Just In

Must Read

UFC

UFC returned to Philly — and it was great — but something was missing
UFC-Philly_033119_usat

Wildlife

Penn State Forest fire grows to 8,000 acres burning in New Jersey
05222018_Fire_stock_Pexels

Television

Robert De Niro back to 'SNL' for Mueller Report cold open
0331DeNiro

Eagles

Darren Sproles could return for one last season with the Eagles
011719DarrenSproles

Opinion

No debate: Vaccines are the key to public health
11122018_vaccine_USAT

Fitness

A wellness pop-up that features Champagne
Mind, Body and Bubbly

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved